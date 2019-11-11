A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
Friday, Nov. 15: FFA fruit and cheese sale
Cambridge FFA is having its annual fruit and cheese said until Nov. 15. People can contact an FFA member or Emily Klingbeil to order. More information: 608-423-3261 ext. 3151.
Friday, Nov. 15: CAP Board vacancy
The Cambridge Community Activities Program has a vacancy on the Board of Directors, and is seeking candidates. Board members are responsible for attending monthly meetings and volunteering. Interested individuals should submit a letter with their strengths and interest in the role to Cambridge CAP, PO Box 54, Cambridge, WI 53523 by Nov. 15.
Saturday, Nov. 16: Geocaching
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is having a geocaching event Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Severson Learning Center on Oakland Road. Part of an outdoor events series for families this winter. More information: (608) 423-8108.
Monday, Nov. 18: Movie Monday
The Cambridge Community Library will have a Movie Monday on Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. They’re showing “Yesterday,” a movie featuring music from The Beatles. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Thursday, Nov. 21: Thanksgiving Bingo
The Cambridge Community Library will host Thanksgiving Bingo Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 101 Spring Water Alley. Part of the monthly Third Thursday Program. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Sunday, Nov. 24: Thanksgiving service
Several clergy and congregations from Cambridge churches will have a community-wide Thanksgiving worship service at Grace Lutheran Church, 501 Skogen Rd., on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. The service is followed by a pie reception. More information: (608) 423-3135.
DEERFIELD
Friday, Nov. 15: Holiday basket deadline
The Deerfield Community Center will collect donations for holiday baskets until Nov. 15. People or businesses can sponsor baskets for $25 donations per basket. More information: (608) 764-5935.
Saturday, Nov. 23: Family Bingo
The Deerfield Community Center will have its 25-annual Family Bingo Night on Nov. 23 from 4:30-9 p.m. at 10 Liberty St. Food, raffle tickets, bake sale and bingo. Proceeds benefit the Deerfield Food Pantry. More information: (608) 764-5935.
