A mix of area residents, including from Cambridge and Oakland, met on July 25 to talk about what’s good about living here and what could be improved.
Over cookies, bottled water and laughter, about 20 people of various ages and backgrounds spent an hour in a session at Cambridge’s Amundson Community Center, led South Central Library System staff member Shawn Brommer.
The purpose was two-prong: to help the Cambridge library gather information for its new strategic plan and to discuss broader community issues.
It was the second of three planned sessions through early August. The last one is Thursday, Aug. 8, both at 6:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., in Cambridge.
Asked what attributes they most want to see in the community, responses included being inclusive, welcoming, safe, family friendly, looking out for each other, dementia-friendly, and collaborative.
Bob Salov, director of the Cambridge Area EMS and the Cambridge area’s representative on the Dane County Board of Supervisors, said collaboration is especially important in a small, rural community.
“We’re too small to all be doing things on our own,” Salov said, noting that one of the best examples of Cambridge working together was getting the current library built.
“Everybody chipped in,” for that, Salov said.
Based on a subsequent question, how participants actually perceive the community closely mirrors what they want it to be; friendly and welcoming topped the list of what they like about the Cambridge area, alongside the quality of the schools.
Group members said the Cambridge area is set apart from other similar-sized communities by its strong faith groups and openness to faith being share publicly; strong arts base, programs like monthly free community meals; and recreational opportunities in Lake Ripley and CamRock County Park. The group also cited the area’s strong commitment to agriculture, with an active FFA and several 4-H clubs; and political involvement, with strong recent voter turnout.
Group members said they feel positive about programs for seniors but said those could be even better. Specifically, several group members said they would like to see a council or commission created in Cambridge to coordinate senior activities.
Group members also said they like that the Cambridge area has an abundance of religious opportunities for youth, including the chance to go on mission trips. They also cited the Cambridge Deerfield Players Theater, and the Cambridge Youth Center as a positive places for local youth to get involved.
