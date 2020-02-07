The following is a list of Deerfield Middle School students who have been named to the honor roll for the second quarter of the 2019-2020 school year. In order to be named to the honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.0 to 3.499 for the quarter. To be named to the high honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.999 and those with a grade point average of 4.0 named to the 4.0 honors listing.
7th Grade Honor Roll
Stephen Bagley
William Brattlie
Noah Caygill
Bryce Eickhoff
Rowan Franke
Addison Klein
Ryan Maly
Madalyn Martin
Tyler Olson
Dayne Schwoerer
Myles Solberg
Benjamin Wetzel
7th Grade High Honor Roll
Brianna Ament
Madisyn Andersen
Rylee Betthauser
Wyatt Brattlie
Tavian Crawford
Mesfin Draxler
Lily Dunsirn
Bronwyn Freymiller
Zack Hansen
Bryce Jones
Hannah Judge
Madison Kimmel
Saige LaChance
Ava Larson
Jacob Lindow
Martell Love
Lydia Mack
McKenna Michel
Cora Nelson
Kennedy Reichert
Lucas Sigurslid
Ella Tallman
Makayla Waack
Lauryn Weisensel
7th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll
Grace Gullickson
Piper Ryan
8th Grade Honor Roll
Paige Fleming
Hayden Frazer
Kristopher Hahn
Julia Hewitt
Abby Hinrichs
Parker Howard
Joe Huddleston
Audrey Kessenich
Eli Key
Ryder Martin
Ian Schultz
Samantha Slovacek
Robert Thompson
8th Grade High Honor Roll
Ella Arenz
Nevaeh Bassett
Lydia Berryman
Mason Carerros
Hamid Hakimi
Skyler Her
Emmett Hruby
Lia Julseth
Chloe Moore
Emerson Pete
Ruby Robinson
8th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll
Jackson Drobac
Olivia Gollup
Martin Kimmel
Elizabeth Stevens
