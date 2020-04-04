Feb. 3-April 30: Public School Open Enrollment
Families can apply to enroll children in any public school in Wisconsin for the 2020-21 school year, through the Wisconsin Public School Open Enrollment program. The open enrollment period begins Feb. 3, and ends on April 30 at 4 p.m. Parents must submit an online application to the Department of Public Instruction. Admission isn’t guaranteed. Parents can apply for up to three districts. More information: (888) 245-2732 or openenrollment@dpi.wi.gov.
CAMBRIDGE
Prom postponed
The Cambridge School District announced online Friday, April 3 that the district will be rescheduling its Junior Prom scheduled for May 2 to a date later in the spring, summer or fall.
Meal deliveries
The Cambridge School District is working on delivering meals to families that might need them twice a week. Deliveries are made on Mondays and Wednesdays by school support staff in district-owned vehicles, to families that have been identified by the district. If families aren’t receiving meals currently, but need them, they should contact Janice Murray at 608-423-9727 extension 1116 or jmurray@cambridge.k12.wi.us. The school district is also collecting donations to its Everybody Eats fund, which will fund some of these meals. Donations can be made at the Badger Bank drive-through window.
