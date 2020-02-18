Jefferson/Cambridge sophomore Trevor Leto had the EagleJays best placement with a ninth-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle in 52.16 seconds but it wasn't good enough to qualify for the WIAA Division 2 state swim meet.
Leto and the EagleJays were held out of the state meet after taking ninth place with 89 points at the WIAA Division 2 Baraboo sectional on Saturday. Madison Edgewood won with 391 points.
Leto and the 200-yard medley relay team finished in eighth place, but didn't qualify for state either. Leto was joined in the relay by junior Stone Farruggio, senior Dane Jensen and sophomore Patrick Roberts.
The same quartet also took eighth place in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Jensen took 10th in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:22.59 and 14th in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Leto took 12th out of 30 swimmers in the 50-yard freestyle.
