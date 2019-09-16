VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE
Village Board
Tuesday, Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD
Deerfield Community Center Board
Monday, Sept. 23, 6 p.m., DCC
Finance Committee
Monday, Sept. 23, 6:45 p.m., Village Hall
Village Board
Monday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m., Village Hall
Deerfield Community Center Board
Monday, Sept. 23, 6:45 p.m., Deerfield Community Center
TOWN OF OAKLAND
Lake District Meeting
Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m., Town Hall
