Deerfield’s village administrator has put out an urgent call for poll workers for the April 7 election.
At a Village Board meeting Monday night March 23, that was relocated to the Deerfield Fire and EMS Station due to public health orders that required board members to be seated six feet apart, something not possible at the Village Hall, Elizabeth McCredie said her regular poll workers are canceling at an alarming rate.
Most are older, she said, in a high-risk group that isn’t currently advised to be in public due to coronavirus concerns.
“I can’t even expect them to come down and work,” McCredie said.
“I would love to see younger people, people who are out (of work currently) because they’re state workers or school workers, or anybody like that,” offer to help, McCredie said.
Directly addressing a video camera recording the Village Board meeting for WDEE, the local cable access channel, McCredie asked potential poll workers to call the Village Hall for more information.
“We ask that you call – not stop in,” McCredie lightly laughed, in a moment of levity in an otherwise often somber meeting.
McCredie also implored local residents to register online to vote and to consider voting early or requesting an absentee ballot to be mailed to them for the April 7 election. Once absentee ballots are completed, they can be mailed back to the village or dropped off at the Village Hall.
For those unable to go online for early voting, voter registration or to make absentee ballot requests, all of that can still be done in-person at the Deerfield Village Hall if necessary, McCredie said. Village officials ask that local residents call ahead before coming over.
Both voter registration and requests for absentee ballots can be taken care of online at the state of Wisconsin’s voting information website: myvote.wi.gov.
The statewide deadline for requesting an absentee ballot at myvote.wi.gov is 5 p.m. Thursday, April 2, McCredie said.
McCredie also noted that the state of Wisconsin has extended the deadline for registering to vote to Tuesday, March 30.
She said casting an absentee ballot will help ensure that fewer people come to the fire and EMS station, the village polling place, on April 7.
“The more people we get to do that, the less people that will be coming in here,” McCredie said. “The only way we’re going to curtail this disease in the voting place is to keep people home, not having them coming and standing in line.”
Absentee ballot surge
McCredie’s pleas came as local municipal offices say they’ve seen a spike in recent days in voters requesting absentee ballots, as well as in requests to vote early.
Chris Astrella, clerk/treasurer for the Town of Oakland, said in an email that “in the Town of Oakland alone we have had over 250 absentee ballot requests, which is more than a typical November election. This is great, but it is all we’ve been doing this week. We are all swamped right now.”
“I’m sure every municipal clerk is swamped with absentee ballot requests — I know I am. The only thing I’ve had time to do is try to fulfill all the requests,” Town of Christiana Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Wilson said in an email.
Wilson noted that in Christiana, early voting can be done in-person at the Town Hall on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., through April 2.
Wilson said Christiana has been planning for how to handle election day.
“We will have 6-foot intervals marked on the floor on election day so that people are separated and social distancing is enforced,” she said.
Lisa Moen, the Village of Cambridge’s Administrator/Clerk/Treasurer, said voting-related traffic into the Village Hall saw a steady uptick late in the week of March 16.
On Monday morning March 23, Moen was continuing to help voters, separated from them by the office’s front counter glass divider.
In an email, Moen said “we are well above the average number of requests,” for absentee ballots.
She said her office, too, is encouraging absentee and early voting, “to reduce the number of people at the polls on April 7.”
Moen said, for now, the plan remains to have Cambridge’s Amundson Community Center be the polling place for the village, as always.
However, she said she is “waiting for direction for the state,” on how to manage that polling place to have no more than 10 people in the room at once.
“In the meantime, we are preparing as if the election will continue with safety measures in place,” Moen wrote.
