CAMBRIDGE
Wednesday, Dec. 11: PTO
The Cambridge PTO will meet Dec 11 at 6:30pm at Nikolay Middle School, 211 South St., in the Lighthouse room.
DEERFIELD
Monday, Dec. 9: PTO
The Deerfield PTO will meet Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Deerfield Elementary School IMC, 340 W. Quarry St. Childcare is provided.
Tuesday, Dec. 10: DES Concerts
Deerfield Elementary School first and fourth graders will perform their holiday music concerts Dec. 10 in the DES Gym, 340 W. Quarry St. The first-grade concert “Festival of Lights” is at 6:30 p.m. The fourth-grade concert “Home for the Holidays” is at 7:30 p.m.
