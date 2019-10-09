Deerfield community members attending a fall football game – or any event year-round – have three more trees casting shade in the high school parking lot.
The red maples were planted in May of 2019 and have continued to thrive, four members of the DHS National Honor Society who helped plant them said this week.
The four seniors – Carson Galla, Kade Kammann, Taylor Wild and Olivia Tatlock – and NHS advisor Bob Wild said the club raised the money for three full-sized trees by running athletic concessions and selling baked goods during the school lunch period.
NHS bought the trees from Manning Landscaping in Deerfield.
“We talked to the school and figured out where they would like us to plant the trees,” and it was decided to put them near the baseball fields, Kammann said.
About a dozen NHS members helped with the planting in May.
NHS members then took turns watering the trees through the end of the school year. After that, above-average rainfall pretty much took over.
“They are still growing now; we didn’t kill them off, so that’s good,” Kammann said.
Current NHS members – whose ranks are small until members of the junior class are inducted in November – said former club president Jon Stevens, who graduated in 2019, came up with the idea of planting trees.
“He was pretty much the main force behind this,” Kammann said.
NHS tries to give back to the school and community through service projects. After the bleachers were replaced at the high school’s football stadium, for instance, members worked to turn the wood into picnic tables and benches that are now spread throughout the high school campus.
Current NHS members recognize that the trees could be providing shade in the high school parking lot for many years.
That fulfills their goal, Galla said, to “leave a lasting legacy from our NHS group.”
