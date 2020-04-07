The ninth-annual Spring Pottery Tour through Cambridge, Johnson Creek and Lake Mills has been cancelled because of COVID-19.
The Clay Collective, a group of nine local potters that organizes the tour every year, has called off the tour.
The tour, which was scheduled for May 2 and 3, would have displayed the work of 20 guest potters and the nine collective members, at seven different locations.
“We’re really concerned about the health of our customers as well as ourselves,” said Mark Skudlarek, a Cambridge potter and member of the Clay Collective.
Skudlarek said it was better for the group to cancel early than continue to plan.
There was “no certainty whether we were still going to have a stay at home order,” Skudlarek said.
“It was realy a very, very difficlut decision,” he continued.
The group will not reschedule the tour, but many potters have online stores with work still for sale.
The tour will return next year for it’s tenth anniversary.
“(We’re) hoping that next year will be a different situation,” Skudlarek said.
