CAMBRIDGE

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. This is normally a sit-down gathering. However, for the time being, due to coronavirus concerns, meals are being packaged to go for pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to simply pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117, one business day prior to a meal.

Friday, March 27

*Brat

White bun

Mustard/Ketchup

Stewed Tomatoes

NAS – 3 tomato wedges

Green Beans

Fruit Cocktail

Blueberry Crisp

MO – Veggie Hot Dog

NCS – SF Cookie

Salad option: Chef’s Salad. Mixed Greens topped with deli ham & turkey, Swiss cheese, sliced green pepper, tomatoes, a hard boiled egg. Dressing: Ranch. Meal items to be served with this: fruit cocktail, blueberry crisp, white bun

Tuesday, March 31

Tuna Casserole

Roasted Baby Carrots

Pickled beets

Banana

Butterscotch Swirl Ice Cream

MO – Egg Salad

NCS – SF Ice Cream

Friday, April 3

Greek Chicken Pasta

Carrot Raisin Salad

4 bean salad

Orange

Rainbow Sherbet Cup

MO – Pita and Hummus

NCS – SF Ice Cream

Salad option: Hummus Platter. Pitta wedges, hummus, celery sticks, cherry tomatoes, green pepper strips, and carrot sticks. Meal items to be served with this: orange, rainbow sherbet

CAP

The Cambridge Community Activities Program senior meals, normally offered on the second Wednesday of each month at noon, are currently not happening due to coronavirus concerns. Meals and activities are usually held at the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. Occasionally the location changes. Cost is $4. Food is prepared by Keystone Grill in Cambridge. More information: (608) 423-8045.

DEERFIELD

DCC

The Deerfield Community Center normally offers a senior lunch and activity Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at DCC, 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is cards and BINGO. Due to coronavirus concerns, meals are now being delivered to the homes of seniors, with no gathering at DCC. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.