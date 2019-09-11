Thursday, Sept. 12
Nachos or Ham Sandwich, Refined Beans, Warm Cinn. Apple Slices
Friday, Sept. 13
French Bread Pizza w/ Marinara Sauce or PBJ, Corn, Applesauce
Monday, Sept. 16
Cheese Omelet or Turkey Sandwich, Jones Sausage Links ,Cinnamon Roll, Hashbrowns, Orange Juice
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Hamburger/Cheeseburger or Ham Sandwich, French Fries, Baked Beans, Peaches
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Chicken Nuggets or Turkey Sandwich, Buttered Rotini, Corn, Pears
Thursday, Sept. 19
Ham or Turkey Coins or Yogurt Cup w/ String Cheese & Crackers, Baby Carrots, Fresh Apple Slices
