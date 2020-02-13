The driver of a pick-up truck that hit a Deerfield school bus head-on on Feb. 12 is facing multiple charges including a third-offense OWI.
According to a release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, a southbound pick-up truck operated by William A. Kaplan, 40, of Fort Atkinson, struck a northbound Deerfield school bus head-on shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 12, at State Highway 73 and Koshkonong Road in the Town of Christiana.
Kaplan, who was admitted to a local hospital, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, as a third offense, and misdemeanor bail jumping. He also received a number of traffic citations. Other charges may be pending based on the extent of injuries to the occupants of the bus, according to the Sheriff's Office release.
No charges had yet been filed in Dane County Circuit Court as of Thursday morning, Feb. 13.
The 63-year-old school bus driver received minor injuries. Two passengers on the bus, a 30-year-old female and a 17-year-old male, were examined by EMS at the scene and released.
A passenger in Kaplan’s vehicle, a 30-year-old male, was not injured in the crash.
Kaplan was arrested Oct. 25, 2019 on a second-offense OWI, and is facing multiple charges related to that in Dane County Circuit Court. His next court appearance on those charges is scheduled for March 18.
Deerfield School District Superintendent Michelle Jensen alerted district parents to the accident in an email on Feb. 12.
"This evening a school bus transporting a Deerfield student was involved in an accident. The bus was returning to Deerfield on Hwy. 73 when it was struck by a drunk driver," Jensen's email said. "While it was a very serious accident, we are grateful to share that the bus driver, student and accompanying adult on the bus suffered minor injuries. We wish them a quick recovery. Our gratitude also extends to the quick response provided by the Dane County Sheriff’s Department and our bus company, Go Riteway."
