Friends of Cambridge Area EMS is offering a variety of community education classes in 2020. All of the classes will be held at the Cambridge EMS Station, 271 W Main St, Cambridge. (Call 608) 423-3511 or email office@cambridgeareaems.com to register. Please include your phone number and email address if you leave a message.
Classes may also be presented on the site of your organization or workplace. Please call the number above to make arrangements for presentations for an organization or workplace.
Below are the offered courses and dates:
- CPS Friends and Family: This is a class to prepare yourself to administer CPR at home or in the community. There is no testing in this class, just learning. There is no American Heart Association certification. A $10 donation to Friends of Cambridge Area EMS is appreciated. Dates: Saturday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m.; Saturday, April 25, 10 a.m.; Wednesday, May 20, 6 p.m.; Saturday, July 25 10 a.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24 10 a.m.
- Until Help Arrives: What actions can you take when witnessing an accident or sudden illness in your home or community? This class includes hands-only CPR and Stop the Bleed and other actions you can take to help. A $10 donations to the Friends of Cambridge Area EMS is appreciated. Dates: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 6 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 29, 10 a.m.; Tuesday, May 19, 6 p.m.; Wednesday, July 15, 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m.
- CPR for Healthcare Providers – Basic Life Support: This class is available for those who need American Heart Association certification or re-certification for job or work. Healthcare providers (RNs,NPs, PAs), firefighters, emergency medical technicians and day care workers from Cambridge and the surrounding area are invited to join this class for their re-certifications. The charge to Cambridge residents to cover costs is $20. The non-resident fee is $45. Dates: Wednesday, March 18, 6 p.m.; Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 16, 6 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m.
