Due to public health concerns, the local government meetings listed below are subject to cancellation and changes of location. Meetings are also increasingly being streamed online. Please reach out directly to municipal offices to confirm that meetings are still occurring and if so, how to attend in-person or online.
VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE
Village Board
Tuesday, April 14, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Tuesday, April 28, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Plan Commission
Monday, April 13, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Library Board
Wed., April 8, 7 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Water & Sewer Committee
Tuesday, April 21, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
CAMBRIDGE FIRE AND EMS COMMISSION
Station Building Committee
Thursday, April 9, 5 p.m., Oakland Town Hall
Full Commission
Wednesday, April 15, 6:30 p.m., Oakland Town Hall
Station Building Committee
Thursday, April 30, 5 p.m., Oakland Town Hall
DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT
VILLAGE OFDEERFIELD
Public Works Committee
Monday, April 13, 6 p.m., Village Hall
Finance Committee
Monday, April 13, 6:45 p.m., Village Hall
TOWN OF CHRISTIANA
Town Board Tuesday, April 14, 7 p.m., Town Hall
TOWN OF DEERFIELD
Town Board
Monday, April 13, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center
TOWN OF OAKLAND
Town Board
Tuesday, April 21, 7 p.m., Town Hall
