Due to public health concerns, the local government meetings listed below are subject to cancellation and changes of location. Meetings are also increasingly being streamed online. Please reach out directly to municipal offices to confirm that meetings are still occurring and if so, how to attend in-person or  online. 

VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

Village Board

Tuesday, April 14, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Tuesday, April 28, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Plan Commission

Monday, April 13, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Library Board

Wed., April 8, 7 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Water & Sewer Committee

Tuesday, April 21, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

CAMBRIDGE FIRE AND EMS COMMISSION

Station Building Committee

Thursday, April 9, 5 p.m., Oakland Town Hall 

Full Commission

Wednesday, April 15, 6:30 p.m., Oakland Town Hall 

Station Building Committee

Thursday, April 30, 5 p.m., Oakland Town Hall 

DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

VILLAGE OFDEERFIELD

Public Works Committee

Monday, April 13, 6 p.m., Village Hall

Finance Committee

Monday, April 13, 6:45 p.m., Village Hall

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA

Town Board Tuesday, April 14, 7 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

Town Board

Monday, April 13, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF OAKLAND

Town Board

Tuesday, April 21, 7 p.m., Town Hall

 

