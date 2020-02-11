A call for options for a new Deerfield Village Hall site drew four ideas, village officials say.
Village Board member Jerry McMullen, who sits on a recently formed Municipal Space Needs Subcommittee that met on Feb. 5, said the four options have been forwarded to Barrientos Design & Consulting of Milwaukee, that is working with the village to find a site.
McMullen said the four options are a vacant lot adjacent to an existing village parking lot on West Nelson Street, across from the Deerfield Public Library; a 1916-era former law office building at 51 N. Main St.; a former Gullickson Trucking transfer building site behind Mobil on Main, 216 S. Main St., and the north end of Liberty Commons, 10 Liberty St.
McMullen said Norman Barrientos, Barrientos’ principal architect and president, is expected to bring to a March 9 Village Board meeting a recommendation on the top choices, after analyzing all four options.
Barrientos recommended in September 2019 that the village dismiss the idea of trying to remodel the current Village Hall at 4 N. Main St., that was built in the 1880s.
Instead, the consulting firm recommended building new or retrofitting an existing structure that would offer about 5,800 square feet of space for the village offices, large and small meeting rooms and a public lobby with modern security features. There has also been additional discussion recently about relocating the WDEE Cable Access studio from Deerfield High School to the new Village Hall.
Barrientos has estimated that constructing a brand-new Village Hall could cost $1.4 million to $1.75 million, not including extras like furniture, architect fees and buying a site.
In other matters at its Feb. 10 meeting, the Village Board:
• Heard a report on the progress of a redesign of Park Drive between Main Street and Fireman’s Park. Village Board member Scott Tebon, who sits on a committee overseeing that process, said recent discussions have included possible upgrades to an east-west walkway between Park Drive and Main Street, and the possible addition of enclosed garbage areas along Park Drive. Tebon said there’s also been discussion of adding curb to Park Drive, and possibly also sidewalk. The redesign of Park Drive is part of a broader proposed downtown streetscape upgrade. Tebon noted that recent discussions have also focused on the potential to widen Main Street sidewalks. Downtown vehicle and parking lanes are wider than required, and there may be potential to narrow those to allow for wider sidewalks, Tebon said. Vierbicher Associates of Madison, that is working with the village on the overall downtown streetscape design, is expected to attend a Village Board meeting in a few weeks, to give an update.
• Approved a developer’s agreement with Teresa Pelletier and Joe Howard, who own an apartment building at 8-10 N. Main St., to upgrade that building. Pelletier and Howard, who also own Deerfield Coffeehouse at 50 N. Main. St, were awarded a $15,000 village tax incremental finance grant in January to rehab the apartment building. Approval of a developer’s agreement was a condition for receiving the grant.
