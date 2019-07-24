4K Supply List

One backpack (please no toddler size)

One extra set of clothes in a Ziploc bag (socks, underwear, shorts, pants and shirt) labeled, that will remain at school.

Adult sized T-shirt or button-up shirt for art/paint projects (labeled)

Two boxes 24 regular Crayola crayons

Crayola watercolor paints

Two large Elmer’s glue sticks

One pair of Fiskars children’s scissors

One big pink Pearl eraser for the art room

AM Class:

One box of tissues

One box of ten thick Crayola markers

PM Class:

One 250-count package napkins

One box of ten thin Crayola markers

Kindergarten Supply List

One small plastic school box labeled with name. Please put these into the box without the packaging:

One box of thick Crayola classic markers (ten-color set)

One box of thin Crayola classic markers (ten-color set)

Please label with your child’s name:

One box of Crayola 24-count crayons

Two spiral notebooks with anything on the cover

Backpack (no wheels)

Extra clothes in a Ziploc bag (pants, underwear, socks and a shirt)

Headphones in a labeled Ziploc bag (not earbuds)

Items that will be shared items, please don’t label:

One red folder

Two red spiral notebooks

One box Crayola 24-count crayons

One box of sharpened pencils

Six large Elmer’s glue sticks

One additional box of thick Crayola classic color markers

One additional box of thin Crayola markers

Two thick-tipped black Expo dry erase markers

Two thin-tipped black Expo dry erase markers

One pair of scissors

One box of tissues

One box of Ziploc (A-M bring sandwich-size, N-Z bring gallon-size)

One pack of napkins

One pack disinfecting wipes

Two boxes of crackers (graham, goldfish, saltine)

One roll of masking tape for the art room

First Grade Supply List

Gym shoes are required for P.E. (an extra pair is not necessary, and they may be worn on the day of P.E.)

For the art room: one bottle of Elmer’s Glitter Glue in any color

Three large glue sticks

One four-ounce bottle of Elmer’s washable school glue

Four boxes of 12-count Ticonderoga pencils

Eight Crayola washable thin-line markers

Eight Crayola washable thick-line markers

24 Crayola crayons

12 Crayola colored pencils

Two boxes of four black Expo whiteboard dry-erase markers (used for Daily Five and math)

One plastic pencil box (approximately 8 x 5 x 2)

Child-sized scissors

Watercolors (8 colors)

Two family-size boxes of tissues (to be shared)

Two large containers of disinfecting wipes (to be shared)

One box of large gallon Ziploc bags

One box of small sandwich Ziploc bags

Small pencil sharpener with shaving holder

Earbuds or headphones for computer lab to be kept at school (cheap ones are perfect)

Optional item: hand lotion to be shared

In a gallon Ziploc bag, please pack one shirt, shorts, a pair of socks and underwear. This will be kept at school to be used if needed.

Please do not send any pocket folders or binders

Second Grade Supply List

One backpack

One pair of regular headphones (can be inexpensive)

One box of 24 Crayola crayons

One pack classic colored Crayola markers (fat and thin)

Gym shoes (to keep at school)

Extra set of clothes (socks, underwear, pants, shirt, in a labelled gallon bag)

Please do not label the following items:

Two big pink erasers

Four regular black sharpie markers

Eight Elmer’s glue sticks

Eight plus black dry erase markers

Four thin black dry erase markers (not extra thin)

24 Ticonderoga pencils (preferably sharpened)

Clorox wipes

One notebook (wide ruled, in any color or design. Not composition)

One wide ruled, three-subject notebook (in any color or design)

One yellow wide-ruled spiral notebook

Four folders with pockets (one red, one blue, one yellow, one purple. Heavy duty or plastic preferred)

Highlighters

Optional items: colorful medium papermate flair pens (This is your teacher’s favorite item!)

Colored pencils

Elmer’s bottle glue

Tissues

Gallon, sandwich and snack-sized Ziploc bags

Unscented lotion

Colored card stock (8.5 x 11)

Post-it notes

Band-aids

One small bottle hand sanitizer (with a pump)

One pack notecards

One box of envelopes (3 5/8 x 6 ½)

Third Grade Supply List

Items to label with your child’s name:

One box of tissues

One pair of gym shoes

A backpack or bag to carry books and papers home

Three single-subject, wide-ruled notebooks (if possible, one of each color- yellow, red, blue)

Two pocket folders (plastic for a “take home” folder and a “work to do” folder)

One box of crayons (24 count)

One box of markers (10 count)

One pair of child-sized scissors

Three big erasers

One pair of earbuds or headphones for use in the computer lab

Items to be shared (don’t label):

24 sharpened pencils

One pack post-it notes (standard 3x3 yellow)

Two to three packs of jumbo glue sticks (1.41 ounces)

One pack dry erase markers (black, four-count)

One empty Pringles can (we will take extras if you have them)

One plastic ruler (12 inches, standard and metric)

For art class (do not label):

One bottle of Elmer’s school glue

Please do not send in mechanical pencils. They will be sent home

Wish list (items to be shared by class, not required from everyone):

Clorox wipes

Ziploc bags (quart, gallon-size and sandwich)

White card stock paper (8.5x11)

Additional tissues

Additional Expo markers

Plastic spoons, forks

Paper plates, bowls, cups and napkins

Post-it notes

White (paper) lunch bags

Pack of colored pencils (12-count)

Fourth Grade Supply List

One school supply box for storage

A whole bunch of pencils, sharpened

One large eraser and a pack of pencil cap erasers

One pair of scissors

Eight glue sticks

One box of markers (fine line or broad line)

One box of colored pencils

Two black regular sharpies for art

Two pads of sticky notes

One highlighter

One composition notebook

Four pocket folders (one will be used for music)

One ruler with both standard and metric units

One box of tissues

One bottle of disinfecting wipes

Headphones or earbuds for computer lab

Optional: Ziploc bags (gallon, sandwich or snack size)

Fifth Grade Supply list

Four spiral notebooks

Four pocket folders

Six pencils (no mechanical)

One pack of pencil top erasers

One set of colored pencils

One red pen

One set of thin markers

One set of thick markers

One extra fine tip Sharpie marker

Two packs of fine point Expo markers

One dry erase eraser

One pair of scissors

One ruler (12 inch/cm combo)

Two glue sticks

One roll of scotch tape

Two boxes of tissues

Two fine-point black sharpies

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.