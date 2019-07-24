4K Supply List
One backpack (please no toddler size)
One extra set of clothes in a Ziploc bag (socks, underwear, shorts, pants and shirt) labeled, that will remain at school.
Adult sized T-shirt or button-up shirt for art/paint projects (labeled)
Two boxes 24 regular Crayola crayons
Crayola watercolor paints
Two large Elmer’s glue sticks
One pair of Fiskars children’s scissors
One big pink Pearl eraser for the art room
AM Class:
One box of tissues
One box of ten thick Crayola markers
PM Class:
One 250-count package napkins
One box of ten thin Crayola markers
Kindergarten Supply List
One small plastic school box labeled with name. Please put these into the box without the packaging:
One box of thick Crayola classic markers (ten-color set)
One box of thin Crayola classic markers (ten-color set)
Please label with your child’s name:
One box of Crayola 24-count crayons
Two spiral notebooks with anything on the cover
Backpack (no wheels)
Extra clothes in a Ziploc bag (pants, underwear, socks and a shirt)
Headphones in a labeled Ziploc bag (not earbuds)
Items that will be shared items, please don’t label:
One red folder
Two red spiral notebooks
One box Crayola 24-count crayons
One box of sharpened pencils
Six large Elmer’s glue sticks
One additional box of thick Crayola classic color markers
One additional box of thin Crayola markers
Two thick-tipped black Expo dry erase markers
Two thin-tipped black Expo dry erase markers
One pair of scissors
One box of tissues
One box of Ziploc (A-M bring sandwich-size, N-Z bring gallon-size)
One pack of napkins
One pack disinfecting wipes
Two boxes of crackers (graham, goldfish, saltine)
One roll of masking tape for the art room
First Grade Supply List
Gym shoes are required for P.E. (an extra pair is not necessary, and they may be worn on the day of P.E.)
For the art room: one bottle of Elmer’s Glitter Glue in any color
Three large glue sticks
One four-ounce bottle of Elmer’s washable school glue
Four boxes of 12-count Ticonderoga pencils
Eight Crayola washable thin-line markers
Eight Crayola washable thick-line markers
24 Crayola crayons
12 Crayola colored pencils
Two boxes of four black Expo whiteboard dry-erase markers (used for Daily Five and math)
One plastic pencil box (approximately 8 x 5 x 2)
Child-sized scissors
Watercolors (8 colors)
Two family-size boxes of tissues (to be shared)
Two large containers of disinfecting wipes (to be shared)
One box of large gallon Ziploc bags
One box of small sandwich Ziploc bags
Small pencil sharpener with shaving holder
Earbuds or headphones for computer lab to be kept at school (cheap ones are perfect)
Optional item: hand lotion to be shared
In a gallon Ziploc bag, please pack one shirt, shorts, a pair of socks and underwear. This will be kept at school to be used if needed.
Please do not send any pocket folders or binders
Second Grade Supply List
One backpack
One pair of regular headphones (can be inexpensive)
One box of 24 Crayola crayons
One pack classic colored Crayola markers (fat and thin)
Gym shoes (to keep at school)
Extra set of clothes (socks, underwear, pants, shirt, in a labelled gallon bag)
Please do not label the following items:
Two big pink erasers
Four regular black sharpie markers
Eight Elmer’s glue sticks
Eight plus black dry erase markers
Four thin black dry erase markers (not extra thin)
24 Ticonderoga pencils (preferably sharpened)
Clorox wipes
One notebook (wide ruled, in any color or design. Not composition)
One wide ruled, three-subject notebook (in any color or design)
One yellow wide-ruled spiral notebook
Four folders with pockets (one red, one blue, one yellow, one purple. Heavy duty or plastic preferred)
Highlighters
Optional items: colorful medium papermate flair pens (This is your teacher’s favorite item!)
Colored pencils
Elmer’s bottle glue
Tissues
Gallon, sandwich and snack-sized Ziploc bags
Unscented lotion
Colored card stock (8.5 x 11)
Post-it notes
Band-aids
One small bottle hand sanitizer (with a pump)
One pack notecards
One box of envelopes (3 5/8 x 6 ½)
Third Grade Supply List
Items to label with your child’s name:
One box of tissues
One pair of gym shoes
A backpack or bag to carry books and papers home
Three single-subject, wide-ruled notebooks (if possible, one of each color- yellow, red, blue)
Two pocket folders (plastic for a “take home” folder and a “work to do” folder)
One box of crayons (24 count)
One box of markers (10 count)
One pair of child-sized scissors
Three big erasers
One pair of earbuds or headphones for use in the computer lab
Items to be shared (don’t label):
24 sharpened pencils
One pack post-it notes (standard 3x3 yellow)
Two to three packs of jumbo glue sticks (1.41 ounces)
One pack dry erase markers (black, four-count)
One empty Pringles can (we will take extras if you have them)
One plastic ruler (12 inches, standard and metric)
For art class (do not label):
One bottle of Elmer’s school glue
Please do not send in mechanical pencils. They will be sent home
Wish list (items to be shared by class, not required from everyone):
Clorox wipes
Ziploc bags (quart, gallon-size and sandwich)
White card stock paper (8.5x11)
Additional tissues
Additional Expo markers
Plastic spoons, forks
Paper plates, bowls, cups and napkins
Post-it notes
White (paper) lunch bags
Pack of colored pencils (12-count)
Fourth Grade Supply List
One school supply box for storage
A whole bunch of pencils, sharpened
One large eraser and a pack of pencil cap erasers
One pair of scissors
Eight glue sticks
One box of markers (fine line or broad line)
One box of colored pencils
Two black regular sharpies for art
Two pads of sticky notes
One highlighter
One composition notebook
Four pocket folders (one will be used for music)
One ruler with both standard and metric units
One box of tissues
One bottle of disinfecting wipes
Headphones or earbuds for computer lab
Optional: Ziploc bags (gallon, sandwich or snack size)
Fifth Grade Supply list
Four spiral notebooks
Four pocket folders
Six pencils (no mechanical)
One pack of pencil top erasers
One set of colored pencils
One red pen
One set of thin markers
One set of thick markers
One extra fine tip Sharpie marker
Two packs of fine point Expo markers
One dry erase eraser
One pair of scissors
One ruler (12 inch/cm combo)
Two glue sticks
One roll of scotch tape
Two boxes of tissues
Two fine-point black sharpies
