A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
REGIONAL
Monday, August 12: Dog Separation Anxiety
If your dog paces and pants when you start getting ready to leave the house, or has caused trouble while you were gone, he/she may be suffering from separation anxiety. Separation anxiety is a common phrase used to describe dog behavior when left alone, but it might surprise you to learn that not all destructive behavior falls into this category. At this workshop offered by the Humane Society of Jefferson County, in partnership with the Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic, participants will learn about what separation anxiety is... and is not and how to help dogs who are having trouble being left alone, whatever the cause. This workshop is for humans only (no dogs please) and will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 12, in the Community Education room at the Humane Society, located at W6127 Kiesling Road between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson. Please call the shelter at (920) 674-2048 for more information and to register.
CAMBRIDGE
Thursday, Aug. 8: “Let’s Talk”
The Cambridge Community Library is holding a listening session on Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St. The session will gather resident’s thoughts about the community, and share them with local organizations and departments. No registration is required, refreshments provided. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Friday, Aug. 9: Summer Concert Series
Driftless, a country/Americana group from Cambridge, will perform a free show at Veterans Park, 100 E. Main St., on August 9 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The show is part of the Summer Concert Series hosted by the Cambridge Arts Council. Dancing, picnics, lawn chairs and blankets welcome. No glass in the park. The Cambridge Area Lions Club will grill pizzas and sell beverages. More information: cambridgewiarts@gmail.com.
Sunday, Aug. 11: “A Day on the Prairie”
An event on Aug. 11 will celebrate the 175th anniversary of East Koshkonong Lutheran Church and West Koshkonong Lutheran Church. Mandt Lodge and Koshkonong Prairie Historical Society will host tours Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event begins at 454 E. Church Rd., with a tour of East Koshkonong Lutheran at 9 a.m., followed by tours of the Notstad barn and West Koshkonong Lutheran. Lunch will be served. More information: (608) 423-3017, (608) 873-7209, (608) 212-4377 or (608) 444-0567.
Sunday, Aug. 11: Common Ground
East Koshkonong Lutheran Church will hold a potluck dinner and discussion on Aug. 11 from 5:30-7 p.m. at 454 E. Church Rd. The Common Ground events bring speakers, activities and refreshments. The event is free. More information: (608) 423-3017.
Wednesday, Aug. 14: Karaoke
There will be Karaoke at Mike Farm Tavern, W9624 U.S. Highway 12, on Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. More information: (608) 423-3030.
Thursday, Aug. 15: Knit and Sip
Kaleidoscope Fibers is holding a Knit and Sip event Aug. 15 from 6-8 p.m. at Kindfolk Coffee Co., 214 W. Main St. People can work on their knitting projects together while having food and drinks from the coffee shop. More information: (920) 342-0496.
Thursday, Aug. 15: Ladies Aid Summer Supper
Rockdale Lutheran Church is holding a Ladies Aid Summer Supper Aug. 15 from 4-6 p.m. at 107 Water St. in Rockdale. On the menu will be scalloped potatoes and ham, salads, desserts, coffee or milk. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children six to twelve, and free for children under six. More information: (608) 423-3949.
Friday, Aug. 16: Shekinah King show
Shekinah King, a local singer/songwriter/keyboard player, will perform at the Cambridge Winery from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 16, at 700 Kenseth Way. Admission to the show is free. More information: (608) 423-2348.
Sunday, Aug. 18: Pizza on the Farm
Sprouting Acres Farm, at 1746 Highway 73, is holding “Pizza on the Farm” Aug. 18 from 4:30-8 p.m, with live music and pizza. More information: (608) 469-2319.
Sunday, Aug. 18: Oakland Conservation Club Fundraiser
The Oakland Conservation Club is having its annual fundraiser Sunday, Aug. 18 at the club, three miles East of Cambridge on Highway A. The fundraiser will have a merchandise trap shoot, live music by Dan Reilly at 3 p.m., food and refreshments. More information: (608) 444-3885.
Sunday, Aug. 18: Worship and Picnic
Willerup United Methodist Church is hosting worship and a picnic Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Willerup Bible Camp, N4314 Alpine Village Rd. in Cambridge. Worship begins at 10 a.m., with a potluck and barbeque chicken lunch, and games, to follow. Baptisms in the lake will be available, contact the church if interested. No services will be held at 414 W. Water St. on Aug. 18. More information: (608) 423-3777.
Monday, Aug. 19: Movie Monday
The Cambridge Community Library is showing a movie matinee on Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. The movie is E.T. to fit the summer library program outer space theme. Popcorn will be served. More information: (608) 423-3900.
“Peter Pan Jr.”
CD Players Theater is performing “Peter Pan Jr.” on Thursday-Sunday Aug. 22, 23, 24 and 25 at the Cambridge Historic School, 213 South St. The show will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 22, 23 and 24. There will be an 11 a.m. matinee on Aug. 24 and a 2 p.m. matinee on Aug. 25. Tickets will be available at the door or at cdplayerstheater.com. More information: cdptheater@gmail.com.
Saturday, Aug. 24: Rockdale Bar Shindig
The fifth-annual Rockdale Bar Shindig is Aug. 24 from 1-6 p.m. There will be a parade at 1 p.m., followed by a pig roast and live music. Wayne Road will perform from 2-6 p.m. at Rockdale Bar & Grill, 222 Water St. More information: (608) 423-3323.
DEERFIELD
Friday, Aug. 9: Teen Entrepreneur Presentation
There will be a presentation about financial literacy for teens Aug. 9 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Deerfield Coffeehouse, 50 N. Main St. Wills Manning of Deerfield will lead a discussion on finances, investing and steps toward becoming a millionaire. Teens will receive a free scoop of ice cream for attending. More information: (608) 764-3118.
Sunday, Aug. 11: Schuster’s Round Barn Worship and Potluck
Schuster's Farm is holding its annual worship service in the historic round barn, and potluck, on Aug. 11 from 9-11 a.m. at 1326 U.S. Highway 12 and 18. The event is hosted by St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield. More information: (608) 764-8488.
Sunday, Aug. 11: BSA Fundraising Dinner
BSA Troop 88 in Deerfield is having its first annual fundraising dinner and auction on Aug. 11 from 4-7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Education Center, 3494 Oak Park Rd. Tickets are $15, and are available at Deerfield Bank, Quilted Oak and Ice Cream and members of the troop. There will be food from Texas Roadhouse, desserts and drinks available, and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the troop. More information: (608) 515-6453.
Sunday, Aug. 11: Women’s Running Retreat
There will be an outdoor running retreat hosted by Running Diva Mom on Aug. 11 from 8-11 a.m. People will do a group run/walk on the Glacial Drumlin Trail from 8-9 a.m., an outdoor fitness class from 9-9:45 a.m. and coffee at the Deerfield Coffeehouse, 50 N. Main St., from 10-11 a.m. Cost is $40. Pre-registration is required. More information: runningdivamom.com
Thursday, August 15: Music in the Park
There will be a free summer concert Thursday, August 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Deerfield Fireman’s Park Pavilion. The show is part of the “Music in the Park” concert series, hosted by the Deerfield Chamber of Commerce. Steadfast, a local christian band, will perform. More information: www.deerfieldchamberofcommerce.com/.
Saturday, Aug. 17: Community Fun Festival
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church is hosting a Community Fun Festival Saturday, Aug. 17, from noon to 8 p.m. at Fireman’s Park in Deerfield. Live music will be provided by By Request, the Promised Band, the Tim Hansen Band and the Kristy B Band. There will be food and drink for sale, children’s activities like face painting and a bouncy house, a bags tournament, a raffle and a silent auction. Proceeds will help restore the church’s bell tower. More information: 764-5885.
Sunday, Aug. 18: Album Release Concert
Steel Blossoms, a duo of Americana singer/songwriters, will hold a concert at Schuster’s Farm, 1326 U.S. Highway 12 and 18, on Aug. 18. The show will celebrate the release of a new album by the musicians. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with music performed by a six-piece band from 5:30-8 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $10 for kids, with food and alcohol available for purchase as well. More information: (608) 764-8488.
