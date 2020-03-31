Your Deer-Grove EMS members are sitting here this morning, not only ready to respond, but better ABLE to respond, thanks to all the great members of our community. Last week, Chief Eric Lang asked our communities if they had any spare N-95 masks, surgical masks, gloves, or cleaning and disinfecting supplies. Boy did you answer...
We have seen incredible donations by so many wonderful people and companies in our district that we are simply overwhelmed with gratitude. Dozens of boxes of gloves, dozens of N95 masks, surgical masks, boxes of cleaning supplies, and gowns of all types have found their way into our hands. This help came from companies big or small, from Cottage Grove and Deerfield, schools to clinics, from individuals and groups.
We have shared your generosity with all of our partners in our district, including the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department, Cottage Grove Fire Department, Cottage Grove Police, and Dane County Sheriff's Office in both the Town of Cottage Grove and Village of Deerfield.
We, as a group, wanted to simply say thank you (extra special thank you to the Cottage Grove Chamber Of Commerce) for all your help during this difficult time for everyone. We are so proud to be a part of such great communities, and we, as many departments showed last week, stand ready to help!
Also, what a time for us to reach out and say thank you to all of the doctors working around the clock and around the world to keep us healthy during this pandemic!
Your Deer-Grove EMS is honored to work beside so many great MD's here in Dane County. Thank you to our medical director, Dr. Peter Stier, as well as Dr. Kacey Vogt Kronenfeld and all of her colleagues at Madison Emergency Physicians, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Madison, UW Health Emergency Department at University Hospital, UnityPoint Health - Meriter and every other doctor out there working around the clock right now.
