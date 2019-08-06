The Town of Oakland’s surprise announcement, that it has petitioned the state of Wisconsin to have the rest of three town roads near Cambridge High School annexed into Cambridge, ended a town-village meeting in deadlock July 31.
The Village Board signaled that it might fight the petition.
“What happens if we don’t accept this?” Village President Mark Mc Nally questioned.
A special Cambridge Village Board meeting was later set for Aug. 6, at which the Village Board expected to meet in closed session with an attorney to weigh its next move.
Oakland Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner said the town‘s petition to have annexed into Cambridge the rest of Blue Jay Way, North Street and Potters Road was filed with the Wisconsin Department of Administration on July 30.
The petition is limited to the roads; it does not ask that homes on those three streets that are still in the town be annexed into the village.
Kapsner made the announcement mid-way through the July 31 joint meeting at the Oakland Town Hall.
Kapsner said Oakland filed the annexation petition because Cambridge had weighed in the past whether to annex the rest of Blue Jay Way into the village. The village found at the time that it could not, because doing so would have created illegal islands out of two homes on Blue Jay Way that remain in the town.
State law has since changed, however, now allowing the roads to be annexed into the village but the abutting homes to remain in the town, even if those homes become an island surrounded by village roads and other village property.
“The village has already looked into annexing the road. This isn’t anything brand new,” Kapsner said. “So, we are petitioning the state to have (the remaining stretches of the roads) annexed into the village, and here is the paperwork,” he added, abruptly setting a thick envelope down in front of McNally.
Cambridge Village Board member Kris Breunig said later he was “blind sighted. Oakland’s annexation petition, he said, was “definitely not in the spirit” of a 2006 intergovernmental agreement the two municipalities had been discussing.
“It will be hard to come back to the table after being treated with such blatant disrespect,” Breunig said in an email.
“That’s really not in the spirit of the agreement,” Village Board member Kathy Cunningham agreed, adding that “it really does leave a lot of bad taste in everybody’s mouth.”
The town and village have struggled, in a series of joint meetings, to find common ground on how to address needed reconstruction work on Blue Jay Way, North Street and Potters Road. Blue Jay Way, outside Cambridge High School, has been an especial focus.
Drafted in 2006 and reupped in 2016, the joint agreement says the village will maintain portions of Blue Jay Way, North Street and Potters Road in exchange for the town sharing with it what amounts today to about $1,800 a year in state road aids. The roads were expected to gradually come into the village as abutting homeowners annexed their properties into the village. All but two homes on Blue Jay Way are now in the village; but many more homes remain in the town on the other two roads.
The town and village continue to primarily disagree over the definition of maintenance.
Oakland contends — and last month got a legal opinion to back its view up — that under the 2006 agreement maintenance is defined as periodic reconstruction of the roads at the village’s expense.
The village, meanwhile, continues to interpret the 2006 agreement as defining maintenance to include plowing and routine work like filling potholes. Reconstruction is the town’s responsibility, it argues.
Who legally owns the road also remains a point of contention.
Oakland says that under the 2006 agreement, portions of the three roads that remain in the town were to be maintained into the future as if they were village streets. That wording handed ownership of the portions of those roads to Cambridge, though they physically remain in the town, Oakland says.
“The agreement states that the village and town agree that it’s in the best interest of the public that Blue Jay way be considered a full village road as of the date of this agreement,” Kapsner read from the original 2006 document. “It goes on to state that they will make their best efforts to make this happen.”
The Cambridge Village Board disagrees. It points to the $1,800 in road aid that the town gets each year as evidence that the state of Wisconsin recognizes Oakland as the legal owner of the portions of the three roads that remain physically in the town.
Per the 2006 agreement, Oakland passes that $1,800 a year to the village in exchange for maintaining the entire length of all three roads, on both sides of the town-village line.
“I don’t think there is any question as far as ownership of the road. The road belongs to the Town of Oakland,” McNally said.
Breunig voiced concern that, per language in the 2006 agreement, remaining homes along the three streets appear to have to be annexed before the roads can be annexed. He questioned, if the State Department of Administration approves the road annexations, whether homes along those streets that are not yet in the village will be forced to annex into Cambridge.
“You’re kind of putting us in a situation where we will have to force annexation on those homeowners on those three streets,” Breunig said.
The cost of reconstructing Blue Jay Way alone could range from about $60,000 if it’s simply resurfaced to upwards of $800,000 if fully reconstructed with new water, sewer and storm sewer infrastructure underneath, and upgrades like curb, gutter and sidewalk.
Village Board member Paula Hollenbeck lamented the timing of the annexation petition, as those costs loom.
“That’s great, when the road needs to be repaired,” Hollenbeck said.
Hollenbeck further questioned how, if the village ever decides to install curb and gutter and sidewalks along Blue Jay Way, outside Cambridge High School, how it’s supposed to special assess homeowners along the street whose properties remain in the town. Per village ordinance, property owners are special assessed for curb, gutter and sidewalk upgrades abutting their property.
The town’s announcement lent complication to the possibility of applying for a federal grant that could pay for 80 percent of the cost of sidewalks along Blue Jay Way in front of Cambridge High School.
Cambridge Superintendent Bernie Nikolay spoke early in the meeting, sharing that he’d looked into that grant and it seemed like a good fit.
“From the school’s perspective, Blue Jay Way is certainly an important road,” Nikolay said.
“I think everybody would agree with me that that road is in need of repair,” Nikolay continued. “Our priority would be, at a minimum, a new surface on the road, and we would like to add sidewalks. Curb and gutter would be awesome, but it is badly in need of resurfacing at the very least.”
Nikolay added that the school district prefers to stay out of the local political discussion about the road’s ownership and the definition of maintenance.
“We would definitely like to not be involved in who owns the road and who is responsible for what as far as repairing or resurfacing the road,” Nikolay said.
Nikolay said he believes the roadway reconstruction might covered by the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant. However, Tom TeBeest, of Town and County Engineering of Madison, the village’s contracted engineer, said it’s his understanding that the TAP grant only covers things like sidewalks and bike paths.
Regardless, Nikolay called the TAP grant “something whoever is going to be responsible for that road should look into. It is a big grant, and it could possibly help a great deal.”
Nikolay went on to say the application period for the grant opens in October, and that the municipality that legally owns Blue Jay Way has to apply for the funds.
That where the July 31 meeting began to deadlock.
“We can’t apply for a grant outside of our jurisdiction,” Hollenbeck said. “We can’t ask for a grant for something we don’t own.”
Asked by McNally if the Town Board would consider submitting the TAP grant application, Kapsner responded that by October, the annexation might already be finalized by the Wisconsin Department of Administration, and that Blue Jay Way might be by then wholly Cambridge’s responsibility.
Kapsner said the Wisconsin Department of Administration has 20 business days to respond to the annexation petition.
McNally, in response, expressed concern that if the ownership question isn’t resolved quickly, the grant application window might pass by.
In addition to Nikolay, former Cambridge Village President Don Trieloff attended the July 31 meeting. And on hand was former Village Attorney Connie Anderson, who represented the village when the 2006 agreement was drafted.
Anderson spoke at length to what she recalls was a cooperative spirit in the two years that it took to draft the agreement.
Anderson said wording that put responsibility for maintaining portions of the town roads near Cambridge High School on the village’s shoulders, was only a small part of the 2006 agreement.
“We were working on a number of things, not the least of which was the Cambridge-Oakland Wastewater Commission and the sewage treatment plant that had to be put in,” Anderson recalled.
Anderson said the 2006 agreement mostly dealt with joint long-term planning for future development that was expected to intensify as the Dane County suburbs spread out toward Cambridge.
The recession that hit in 2008 ultimately stymied that suburban growth, but the economic downtown wasn’t foreseen in 2006, she said. It was felt then that a joint agreement was needed to avoid annexation and border wars that had cropped in other Dane County communities.
“It was in that context that it made sense for there to be joint planning,” Anderson said.
Anderson said it was anticipated in 2006, that by 2020 some or all of the homes along streets near the high school would be annexed into the village.
“There was an assumption at that time that there would be annexations, that this area would grow and some of those property owners would naturally be annexed in,” Anderson said. “As it turned out, 2008 happened. The prospects that people were looking for did not come to fruition.”
Kapsner, who was on the Town Board in 2006, also said he recalls that “most of the discussion was about joint planning. There was very little discussed about the roads, except that they would be maintaining these three roads and that we would be giving them the road aid for doing that.”
Anderson noted that when the agreement approached its 10-year mark, in 2016, there was an opportunity for either the town or village to unilaterally walk away from it.
“That doesn’t mean the two boards couldn’t agree to terminate this agreement today if you mutually chose to do that, but it can’t be done unilaterally anymore,” Anderson said. “You have to agree to end this document. Otherwise, it expires in 2026.”
Anderson also said she recalls maintenance, in the course of the original discussion, to mean the village would be responsible for no more than plowing and routine work like pothole filling.
“I don’t mean reconstruction when I use the term maintenance,” she said. “In my recollection and in my common usage of the term, it doesn’t include capital improvements. If that had been the intent I would have been asking the village why it was choosing to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.