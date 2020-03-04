In my next life, I think I’ll be an architect.
There’s plenty of potential work locally these days.
In Cambridge, there’s both a proposed performing arts center addition at Cambridge High School and a proposed expanded fire and EMS station.
In Deerfield, the village is considering expanding the library and is weighing whether to move the Village Hall to a newly constructed or retrofitted existing building.
And in local business districts and residential neighborhoods there’s been a lot of renovation activity in recent years, as rather than opting for new construction, some property owners rise to the challenge of a restoration.
As interesting as it is to imagine working as an architect to lay out a new building, or to fit together the pieces to expand a modern structure, I think it would be even more fun to work in historic renovations. That’s sort of an architect-archaeologist hybrid where you bring a historic structure back to life, drawing as you go on on your knowledge of how the building might have originally been constructed.
I’m a life-long fan of mystery novels, and there are plenty of mysteries in a historic building, that would surface during a renovation.
Was there once a wall here and why was it taken down? Was that beneficial or harmful to the structure? Going forward, should we put it back or leave it out?
What was bolted to the floor here that caused the deep grooves in the hardwood? What era do those nails date from?
Was that space beneath the upstairs floorboards once for a wood stove vent? Or something else?
As you removed lays of paint and baseboards, you would get to muse over who thought avocado green was once a good color choice for a room. If you were lucky, you might find a note tucked into a closet wall.
We moved often when I was a kid. More than once as we said good-bye, I left a note in the back of the closet for the next occupant. It was such an intriguing thought: who might find it? I have no idea if anyone ever did.
When our children were small, as we replaced floors in our current house, we set them loose with sharpies on the subfloor. We took cell phone images of their notes before the new flooring went in. Who will unearth those handwritten notes from our then 9 year old and 4 year old? Will it be a new owner carrying what was once our home into a new era? Or an architect doing a historic renovation?
Two of my great aunts tragically died of diphtheria in the 1920s, at ages 14 and 20. Their childhood home remains in our family.
About 10 years ago, we found scrawled in pencil on a beam in the attic, a dated message from the older sister. It was a spring day, and she was cleaning the attic.
Her message was written in such faded pencil that it took a few minutes of hard concentration to decipher it.
Was she up there by choice or being punished? Was she just escaping her 12 siblings and/or the muddy drudgery of farm work in springtime 1920s Wisconsin?
We don’t know the answers, or much about her, honestly. Anyone who once knew her and her sister are now long gone.
Old buildings hold so many stories. What might we unearth if we peer closely and concentrate for a few minutes on the faint details?
I think in my next life I’d like to be an architect, working to unravel some of those mysteries.
