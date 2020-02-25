The Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater is writing this letter to show full support for the new Performing Art Center (PAC) that will go to referendum vote on April 7, 2020.
We are thrilled to be going into our 17th show season this summer with productions of “The Addams Family” in July and “Frozen Jr.” in August. We have been successful in our cozy little historic gym at the Nikolay Middle School for the last ten years. However, we have been presented with challenges due to the age and limitations of the building. These limitations include the lack of true air conditioning in the gym and cast spaces, metal seating, limited space for building and storage, and water leaks and flooding in the gym, our green room and locker rooms during storms.
The new Performing Arts Center will connect many of the art programs in Cambridge for the first time. It will also offer improved parking, not only for all events at the PAC, but also events at the high school with the addition of a new west side parking lot. We envision the possibility of holding future musicals in the new space and also the opportunity for our community to experience all areas of the arts. We feel it is our privilege and obligation to give to current and future generations the legacy that fosters unity and collaboration among our students and community members while supporting the arts.
As many long-time community members know, this project has been simmering for about a decade. As all who live, work and visit our lovely little village, it is well-known that we are so strong in our athletic teams and programs, but we also have so much talent that is being shown in art, music and performing arts. We believe that by having this new facility, it will provide a home for all artists, musicians, actors, and all those involved in productions. It will be a home to be proud of where they can showcase their talents.
We feel the PAC is a sign of hope for our future and we encourage the community to join us. Please “Back The PAC!”
- The CD Players Board of Directors
