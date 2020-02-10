The following is a list of Nikolay Middle School students who have been named to the Honor Roll / High Honor Roll for 2nd Quarter/1st Semester of the 2019-2020 school year. In order to be named to the honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.0 or higher for the quarter/semester. Students earning a 3.0 GPA or higher qualify for the Honor Roll. Students earning a 3.5 GPA or higher qualify for the High Honor Roll.

6th Grade – High Honor Roll

Angerhofer, Makenna

Ballweg, Cora

Bauler, Addison

Boyd, Sylia

Carlson, Henry

Carlson, Thomas

Calame, Adrianna

Chesebro, Finley

Farrar, Cassandra

Gent, Shiras

Gill, Cally

Gjertson, Samantha

Gottschalk, Alyssa

Grauerholz, Lucy

Jack, Elijah

Johnson, Hannah

Knoot, Kai

Knudson, Samuel

Lawson, Sawyer

Manakas, Francis

Martinez, David

Nottestad, Cal

Punsel, Josephine

Roberts, Madeline

Rosenberg, Carter

Schlieckau, Shanna

Schmude, Tessa

Schneider, Malina

Sonnenberg, Mason

Stengel, Lauren

Swain, Daniel

Terland, Christian

Thompson, Eleanor

Williams, Ava

6th Grade – Honor Roll

Beattie, Norah

Eagen, Dakota

Gunnelson, Natalie

Jaskolski, Oden

Nasett, Amara

Nelles, Owain

Nickelsburg, Samuel

Olson, Jacob

Porter, Maggie

Rice, Noah

Schneider, Marissa

Travis, Cally

Weeks, Adeline

7th Grade – High Honor Roll

Bernhardt, Megan

Brattlie, Rylee

Bristol, Haley

Brown, Charlotte

Brown, Katherine

Buckman, Matthew

Chen, Arshenyo

Dereamer, Jacob

Farrar, Kaylee

Gao, Eric

Gebhart, Reagan

Granquist, Emma

Hahn, Kayden

Holzhueter, Drew

Holzhueter, Lauren

Hottman, Brian

Kozler, Amelia

Lehmann, Ava

Leonard, James

Leto, Grace

Malinao, Karla

Parish, Kiefer

Polster, Kyle

Punzel, Megan

Rebuttini, Sarah

Reed, Gavin

Richardson, Tyler

Roidt, Evan

Schmitt, Adelina

Slaven, Maverick

Sopkovich, Katya

Sperle, Aiden

Stenjem, Clayton

Stenklyft, Brooke

Stevens, Ivy

Stockwell, Jackson

Suick, Caitlin

Tobias, Kyla

Wendricks, Garret

7th Grade – Honor Roll

Bystol Flores, Kian

Ellickson, Nicholas

Fisher, Benjamin

Koebke, Sian

Krueger, Zoe

Nickelsburg, Miles

Peterson, Thomas

Rubio, Alexander

Tarras, Conner

Van Den Einde, Arden

Willard, Maximus

Wooley, Danielle

8th Grade – High Honor Roll

Alder, Shelby

Beattie, Brynn

Berg, Francesca

Bernhardt, Owen

Brown, Mara

Buehler, Kaila

Carlson, Grace

Davis, Jordyn

Downing, Joseph

Freeland, Saveea

Hutchens, Tanner

Ibeling, Olivia

Jones, Alex

Lehmann, Mya

Lund, Brayden

Meyer, James

Nett, Hailey

Pupp, Alyza

Rank, Jada

Rank, Zoey

Rice, Elijah

Rockwell, Petra

Sarallo, Anastasia

Schmidt, Samantha

Schneider, Julia

Stenjem, Carter

Terrones, Ian

Thompson, Perry

Timler, Amerie

Trainor, Ripley

Viola, Alexis

Willard, Alexandria

8th Grade – Honor Roll

Bettenhausen, Tyce

Gerlich, Evan

Hilleshiem, Emmerson

Hughes, Christophe

Incha, Elizabeth

Johnson, Hailey

Maliborski, Jacob

Nottestad, Cade

Porter, Libby

Potter, Emma

Rubio, David

Stach, Tiffany

