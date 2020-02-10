The following is a list of Nikolay Middle School students who have been named to the Honor Roll / High Honor Roll for 2nd Quarter/1st Semester of the 2019-2020 school year. In order to be named to the honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.0 or higher for the quarter/semester. Students earning a 3.0 GPA or higher qualify for the Honor Roll. Students earning a 3.5 GPA or higher qualify for the High Honor Roll.
6th Grade – High Honor Roll
Angerhofer, Makenna
Ballweg, Cora
Bauler, Addison
Boyd, Sylia
Carlson, Henry
Carlson, Thomas
Calame, Adrianna
Chesebro, Finley
Farrar, Cassandra
Gent, Shiras
Gill, Cally
Gjertson, Samantha
Gottschalk, Alyssa
Grauerholz, Lucy
Jack, Elijah
Johnson, Hannah
Knoot, Kai
Knudson, Samuel
Lawson, Sawyer
Manakas, Francis
Martinez, David
Nottestad, Cal
Punsel, Josephine
Roberts, Madeline
Rosenberg, Carter
Schlieckau, Shanna
Schmude, Tessa
Schneider, Malina
Sonnenberg, Mason
Stengel, Lauren
Swain, Daniel
Terland, Christian
Thompson, Eleanor
Williams, Ava
6th Grade – Honor Roll
Beattie, Norah
Eagen, Dakota
Gunnelson, Natalie
Jaskolski, Oden
Nasett, Amara
Nelles, Owain
Nickelsburg, Samuel
Olson, Jacob
Porter, Maggie
Rice, Noah
Schneider, Marissa
Travis, Cally
Weeks, Adeline
7th Grade – High Honor Roll
Bernhardt, Megan
Brattlie, Rylee
Bristol, Haley
Brown, Charlotte
Brown, Katherine
Buckman, Matthew
Chen, Arshenyo
Dereamer, Jacob
Farrar, Kaylee
Gao, Eric
Gebhart, Reagan
Granquist, Emma
Hahn, Kayden
Holzhueter, Drew
Holzhueter, Lauren
Hottman, Brian
Kozler, Amelia
Lehmann, Ava
Leonard, James
Leto, Grace
Malinao, Karla
Parish, Kiefer
Polster, Kyle
Punzel, Megan
Rebuttini, Sarah
Reed, Gavin
Richardson, Tyler
Roidt, Evan
Schmitt, Adelina
Slaven, Maverick
Sopkovich, Katya
Sperle, Aiden
Stenjem, Clayton
Stenklyft, Brooke
Stevens, Ivy
Stockwell, Jackson
Suick, Caitlin
Tobias, Kyla
Wendricks, Garret
7th Grade – Honor Roll
Bystol Flores, Kian
Ellickson, Nicholas
Fisher, Benjamin
Koebke, Sian
Krueger, Zoe
Nickelsburg, Miles
Peterson, Thomas
Rubio, Alexander
Tarras, Conner
Van Den Einde, Arden
Willard, Maximus
Wooley, Danielle
8th Grade – High Honor Roll
Alder, Shelby
Beattie, Brynn
Berg, Francesca
Bernhardt, Owen
Brown, Mara
Buehler, Kaila
Carlson, Grace
Davis, Jordyn
Downing, Joseph
Freeland, Saveea
Hutchens, Tanner
Ibeling, Olivia
Jones, Alex
Lehmann, Mya
Lund, Brayden
Meyer, James
Nett, Hailey
Pupp, Alyza
Rank, Jada
Rank, Zoey
Rice, Elijah
Rockwell, Petra
Sarallo, Anastasia
Schmidt, Samantha
Schneider, Julia
Stenjem, Carter
Terrones, Ian
Thompson, Perry
Timler, Amerie
Trainor, Ripley
Viola, Alexis
Willard, Alexandria
8th Grade – Honor Roll
Bettenhausen, Tyce
Gerlich, Evan
Hilleshiem, Emmerson
Hughes, Christophe
Incha, Elizabeth
Johnson, Hailey
Maliborski, Jacob
Nottestad, Cade
Porter, Libby
Potter, Emma
Rubio, David
Stach, Tiffany
