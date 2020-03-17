The Deerfield School District is still working through plans for its response to the statewide school closure due to COVID-19. Administrators say they’re taking it one day at a time.
“Families and parents have been very, very patient. Our staff has been very, very patient. This is clearly unknown territory that we are in. We are doing the best we can,” Superintendent Michelle Jensen said Monday night.
The schools are set to be open to families and students on Tuesday, March 17 from 2-6 p.m. Jensen said. This window will allow families to pick up medications and computers from the buildings.
It’s important for teachers and families to access materials early in the closure, in case public health guidelines become more strict, administrators said.
“We don’t know how restrictive it will become in terms of our travel, and so we want to be proactive,” Jensen said.
Board member Melissa Frame asked about social distancing during the pick-up time.
Jensen replied that there will be “helpers” in the hallways moving people through the buildings, reminding them not to linger.
Middle and high school students will be asked to clean out their lockers, and pick up band instruments in the hope that they’ll practice, Jensen said. Elementary school students will also pick up medications and band instruments.
Fifth and sixth-graders will be assigned a Chromebook from their classrooms. Students in kindergarten through fourth-grade will be allowed to check out a Chromebook if their family doesn’t have a device at home.
Jensen said the purpose of this check-out was to give families access to online resources during the closure. Students may be looking for online activities to keep busy with but may not have a computer.
Jensen said the school has enough technology to make this happen. The schools have “one-to-one technology,” one Chromebook per student, from second grade through twelfth grade.
Technology check-outs, Jensen said, are not based on expectations of virtual and take-home learning during the closures.
Administrators are still weighing whether to try virtual or take-home learning. Jensen said it’s a question of equity at this point -- can the district deliver equitable instruction to all students in the district?
“School districts across the state are all grappling with this right now,” Jensen said.
Meeting special education needs, honoring IEPs and having equal access to online resources are all concerns, Jensen said.
There is concern about asking parents to lead their child’s education, or asking teachers to teach from home, while also possibly having to look after their own children.
“We want to be realistic for families, for students and for staff,” said Jensen.
The other option, which the district is considering, is having all learning during the closure be supplemental, reviewing what students have already learned and not expecting them to advance in lessons.
“Are we offering supplemental education, enrichment education? Are we trying to give parents ways to help maintain skills that students already have?” Jensen asked.
Jensen said the COVID-19 situation has been changing so rapidly, the district’s plans keep changing.
“There are a lot of things with this that are literally unfolding every couple of hours,” Jensen said. “We will spend eight hours of planning only to get here and find out something new has happened...As soon as we put something together, it usually gets thrown out the window.”
The board practiced social distancing themselves at the meeting, sitting six feet apart each with their own folding table.
The Deerfield School Board at its meeting on Monday, March 16, did not take any action regarding long-term pay of employees.
Employees will still be paid during the closure, which is set from March 16 to April 6 at this time. They will not be paid for spring break, which is March 23-27, but that’s no different than before the closures.
Hourly employees in the district are paid on a salary-schedule, so they will be paid as normal in the short-term.
Because districts don’t know what potential make-up days will look like in the future, administrators are unclear about what pay looks like into the summer, or at the end of teacher contracts.
Jensen said administrators didn’t feel ready to make decisions about that at this time, with any board action.
Certain staff members will come to work Tuesday, March 16, to gather materials from their classrooms. Administrators haven’t decided if staff will work any other days of the closure at this point, Jensen said.
Students are not expected to complete schoolwork from March 16 to March 30, Jensen said. The district will decide what the week of March 30-April 3 looks like for students at a later time.
The priority, Jensen said, is getting families into the building to pick up necessary materials.
Jensen said that amid all the chaos surrounding COVID-19, it’s important for people to reach out to the school or Deerfield Community Center if they’re feeling concerned.
“Take care of yourself mentally and physically,” Jensen said.
● In other matters, the board officially approved creating a middle school tackle football team next year through the Trailways conference for 7th and 8th grade boys. They also officially accepted Deerfield Middle-High School Principal Brad Johnsrud’s retirement request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.