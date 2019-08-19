A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
Aug. 22-28: Artistic workshops
There will be artistic workshops throughout August at Anew Vintage Dream, 1 Mill St. in Cambridge. Advanced registration with payment is required, either in person, over the phone or online at anewvintagedream.com. Upcoming workshops include:
- Aug. 22 from 5-8 p.m. — Furniture Painting
- Aug. 24 from 8-10 a.m. — Shadow Boxes
- Aug. 25 from 1-3 p.m. — State String Art
- Aug. 29 from 5-8 p.m. — Hello Fall Signs
- Aug. 28 from 8-10 a.m. or 6-8 p.m. — Gratitude Journals
More information: (608) 423-2253.
Aug. 22-25: “Peter Pan Jr.”
CD Players Theater is performing “Peter Pan Jr.” on Thursday-Sunday Aug. 22, 23, 24 and 25 at the Cambridge Historic School, 213 South St. The show will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 22, 23 and 24. There will be an 11 a.m. matinee on Aug. 24 and a 2 p.m. matinee on Aug. 25. Tickets will be available at the door or at cdplayerstheater.com. More information: cdptheater@gmail.com.
Thursday, Sept. 5: Community Cafe
There will be a free Community Cafe Sept. 5 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Cambridge High Schoo, 403 Blue Jay Way. The September meal is hosted by East Koshkonong Lutheran Church. More information: (608)423-8108.
Saturday, Sept. 7: CFD Appreciation Day
Sept. 7 is the 2019 Cambridge Fire Department Appreciation Day, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Lake Ripley Park, N4310 Park Rd. The event includes a poker run, car show, bingo, raffles, a food and beer tent and live music. Admission to the park is free. Event proceeds go to the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department. The Driftless, a local country/bluegrass/folk band, plays from 3:30-7 p.m. Saving Savannah, a country/rock cover band, will play from 7-11 p.m. More information: (608) 334-9818.
ROCKDALE
Saturday, Aug. 24: Rockdale Bar Shindig
The fifth-annual Rockdale Bar Shindig is Aug. 24 from 1-6 p.m. There will be a parade at 1 p.m., followed by a pig roast and live music. Wayne Road will perform from 2-6 p.m. at Rockdale Bar & Grill, 222 Water St. More information: (608) 423-3323.
Friday, Sept. 6: Rusty Hearts show
The Rusty Hearts, an oldies band, will play at Rockdale Bar & Grill Sept. 6 from 7-11 p.m. at 222 Water St. More information: (608) 423-3323.
LONDON
Wednesday, Aug. 28: London Lodge Dog Show
London Lodge Assisted Living will host a dog show on Aug. 28 from 1-3 p.m. at W9095 London Rd. This is the tenth annual show, with food, raffles and dogs. Proceeds go to the Jefferson County Humane Society. More information: (608) 253-1558.
DEERFIELD
Saturday, Aug. 31: Vision Board Workshop
The Deerfield Coffeehouse will hold a vision board workshop on Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at 50 N. Main St. People can try creating visual representations of their goals. Supplies will be provided. More information: (608) 764-3118.
