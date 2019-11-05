The Town of Christiana is proposing a 2020 budget that spends a bit less than 2019.
The budget will be presented at a public hearing Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 6:45 p.m. at the Town Hall, 773 Koshkonong Road. The Town Board expects to adopt the budget at its regular meeting that follows at 7 p.m.
The town’s proposed 2020 budget of about $1.14 million is about 7 percent less than the 2019 budget of about $1.22 million.
Unlike other municipalities, Christiana doesn’t have a town portion of the tax levy.
That’s due in part to an impact fee payment from American Transmission Co., that Christiana has received annually for about 20 years, connected to the location of transmission lines in the town.
Each year, the town gets about $82,000 from ATC. Clerk/Treasurer Kathy Wilson said those payments are expected to be received in perpetuity.
The town, in 2020, also expects to get about $461,000 in state shared revenues and about $121,000 in state general transportation aids.
Wilson said Christiana additionally expects to take in about $81,000 in 2020 in garbage and recycling fees paid by town residents, up from about $77,000 in 2019. That, Wilson said, reflects a slight proposed rise in 2020 in monthly fees paid per household, up from $170 to $174. The town contracts with Advanced Disposal for garbage and recycling collection.
The proposed 2020 budget also includes about $358,000 in revenues drawn from a long-term town-held bank account, Wilson said.
On the expenditure side, the town proposes in its 2020 budget to spend about $134,000 on wages and benefits for highway employees, up about 3.8 percent from $129,000 in 2019. It is also proposing to contribute about $136,000 to the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission in 2020, up about 9.6 percent from about $124,000 in 2019.
And the town is proposing in 2020 to put $65,000 into general reserves and to put another $100,000 into an equipment fund to help buy a new snowplow truck, which will cost $175,000 to $200,000.
