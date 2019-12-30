_Dozer1
People in Cambridge made a big splash Feb. 9 at the annual Dip for Dozer fundraiser. Participants jumped into a freezing Lake Ripley last week, to raise money for the Dozer 52 Football Scholarship. Created in 2004, the foundation in honor Dustin "Dozer" Zueisdorf has awarded $120,000 in scholarships to local students. Above: (From left) Bailey Furseth, Denver Evans and Riley Olson make the jump into Lake Ripley.

 Karyn Saemann

Planning is well underway for two upcoming events that involve jumping into freezing water for a good cause.

Polar Plunge

Deerfield High School's Club Unify has created a team for the 2020 Whitewater Polar Plunge on Feb. 8 in support of Special Olympics Wisconsin. This is the fifth year Club Unify has plunged. Over the last four years, the DHS club has raised more than $10,000. For more information call Deerfield High School at (608) 764-5431.

Dip for Dozer

The 2020 Dip for Dozer on Lake Ripley is also Saturday, Feb. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Registration is Friday, Feb. 7 from 6-8 p.m. at Lake Ripley Lanes. The Dozer 52 Football scholarship fund that the annual event benefits was created in 2004 in honor of Dustin “Dozer” Zueisdorf and has since awarded more than $120,000 in scholarships to Cambridge students. For more information contact Rhonda Hagy at dipfordozer@gmail.com or visit www.dipfordozer.com.

