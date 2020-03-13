News of event cancellations and closures of public buildings in the Cambridge and Deerfield area are rapidly coming in due to health concerns related to the coronavirus.
Among the most importance announcements is the order that came down Friday afternoon, March 13, from Gov. Tony Evers, that all K-12 public schools close by Wednesday, March 18. The Deerfield School Board scheduled an emergency meeting at 6 p.m. Friday to discuss how to proceed.
Cambridge-area cancellations and closures as of 6 p.m. Friday, March 13 include:
- The Cambridge Area Lions Club Spring Bowling night on Friday, March 13, is canceled;
- The School District of Cambridge's Family Game Night on Friday, March 13, is canceled;
- Cambridge High School Science Olympiad on Saturday, March 14 is canceled;
- A youth wrestling tournament at Cambridge High School on Saturday, March 14 is canceled;
- An upcoming Edge Conference for Cambridge FFA middle schoolers is canceled;
- A Cambridge High School forensics meeting Monday, March 16 is is canceled;
- A Cambridge High School Spring Break trip to Europe is canceled;
- The Cambridge Community Library will close beginning March 18, in line with the closure of local schools, Library Director Joan Behm said in an email;
- The remainder of the Nikolay Middle School wrestling season is canceled;
- The Cambridge Community Activities Program is canceling senior luncheons through the end of April but the Cambridge Food Pantry & Resource Center will remain open as normally scheduled, "and we encourage those needing extra assistance to please reach out," a CAP release said.
Deerfield-area cancellations and closures as of 6 p.m. Friday, March 13:
- A Deerfield Youth Wrestling pig roast Monday, March 16, is canceled;
Deerfield Lutheran Church is cancelling services for Sunday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 18. "We will make a decisions about future dates soon," Vicar Sarah Key said in an email;
- The Deerfield Historical Society has rescheduled a planned March 16 meeting for April 20;
- The Fitness Center at Deerfield High School is closed to community use March 14-31 and all Bridges adult fitness classes are canceled
A Scouting for Food non-perishable food collection by Deerfield BSA Troop 88 and Cub Scout Pack 88 is on, however, in Deerfield on Saturday morning, March 14. Community members should leave nonperishable items for the Deerfield Food Pantry by their mailbox by 9 a.m. "The Food Pantry is likely to have an even greater demand for nonperishable food items in the days to come," so continuing with the collection was deemed important, Troop adult leader Valerie Frazer said in an email.
Community members may send news of additional cancelations and closures to: ksaemann@hgnnews.com, and we'll add that to an updated list.
