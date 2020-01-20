Maybe you're one of those people who can't stomach the thought of a meal the first thing in the morning, or maybe you've become accustomed to running on vats of coffee instead of a healthy breakfast. Sometimes traditional breakfast foods sound kind of blah. Who made the rules on breakfast foods anyway?
The next time you're in a rush or can't get excited by traditional breakfast staples, try some of these ideas that will make even the most die-hard breakfast hater's tummy rumble.
Drink Your Breakfast
The perfect pour-and-go option, smoothies are a great, easy-to-stomach choice for breakfast. If you're a multi-tasker, you'll love the idea of drinking your breakfast as you commute to work or to school. Keep your freezer stocked with frozen fruit and vegetables like spinach and kale for quick and easy prep.
Go Nuts
Nuts are such a deliciously healthy protein, and so simple too! Grab a handful of almonds, walnuts or pistachios to snack on; spread a couple tablespoons of almond or peanut butter on toast, waffles or apple slices; or eat peanut butter straight from the jar with a spoon!
Bite-Size Energy
Cookies for breakfast? Yes, please! Nut butter, oats, ground flax seed, chocolate chips and a little honey rolled into bite-size balls make heavenly little bites of energy that'll fuel your morning. Best of all, they're no-bake and take less than 10 minutes to make! Make some ahead and store extras in the refrigerator for up to a week.
Dip Into Breakfast
Prefer tangy over sweet in the morning? Try eating hummus. Like nuts, hummus is quick, healthy and full of protein and good fats to start your day the right way. Eat it with pita chips, baby carrots, snap peas or celery slices for some extra vitamins.
Go Greek
Yogurt's thicker, creamier, more delectable cousin, Greek yogurt is an excellent source of calcium and protein. Add a drizzle of honey and or some fresh blueberries or raspberries to plain Greek yogurt for an extra nutritional punch. Even if you're not a fan of yogurt, give Greek yogurt a try the next time you need a quick morning meal. You may be pleasantly surprised!
Embrace the Carbs
When the carb-monster strikes in the morning demanding a box of donuts, try healthy breakfast breads or muffins instead. Who has time to bake in the morning, you ask? Nobody! Bake a loaf of your favorite breakfast breads or a pan of muffins on the weekend. You can slice the bread and freeze it or freeze the muffins after they've cooled. Then, just warm up a slice of bread or a muffin in the morning and get on with your day.
Fatten Up Your Morning
Who doesn't love deliciously creamy avocados? I like to mash an avocado in a bowl with a little olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper and spread it on toast. Avocado is full of healthy fat and will keep you satisfied throughout your busy morning.
Lunch or Dinner for Breakfast
Try munching on something out of the ordinary, like this quick but hearty pizza that works for lunch, dinner or as leftovers for breakfast. You can even use half a bagel or half an English muffin as the base if you don't have time to make the pizza dough.
With tons of options for every taste and appetite, there's no excuse to skip breakfast! So next time you're running out the door, grab one of these delicious portable options and be ready when hunger strikes.
QUICK AND EASY PIZZA
Combine a few staple ingredients with the magic power of Greek yogurt to make a wonderfully quick pizza.
1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
1/4 cup marinara sauce
Favorite toppings like Land O'Frost Breakfast Cuts -- Natural Hickory Smoked Canadian Bacon, ham, pepperoni and vegetables -- spinach, kale, bell peppers, mushrooms, etc.
1 cup part-skim mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
1. Heat oven to 350 F.
2. In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, sugar and salt.
3. Stir in the Greek yogurt and roll the dough out onto a parchment paper-covered baking sheet. Shape into a circle.
4. Spread the marinara sauce on the dough, leaving a 1-inch border for the crust.
5. Sprinkle the toppings and cheeses on top.
6. Bake for 25 minutes or until light brown and melted.
***
Angela Shelf Medearis is an award-winning children's author, culinary historian and the author of seven cookbooks. Her new cookbook is "The Kitchen Diva's Diabetic Cookbook." Her website is www.divapro.com. To see how-to videos, recipes and much, much more, Like Angela Shelf Medearis, The Kitchen Diva! on Facebook. Recipes may not be reprinted without permission from Angela Shelf Medearis.
(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc., and Angela Shelf Medearis
