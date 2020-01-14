Cambridge School Board member Tom Wright has stepped down after five years in the position.
Wright resigned, effective Jan. 15, because he has moved out of the district. Wright said he recently relocated to Milwaukee, after living in Cambridge for 15 years.
The School Board is now looking for someone to fill the open seat.
Board President Tracy Smithback-Travis said the district is taking letters of interest from possible candidates, and hopes to present those candidates at the February board meeting.
Wright’s seat has one year left on a three-year term, up for election in April 2021. The candidate who fills Wright’s seat will serve the last year of the term, then step away or run in 2021 for a three-year term.
Wright said leaving the board was emotional, calling it “gratifying but sad.”
“I’ll shed a tear when I get home tonight,” Wright said.
Wright called the School Board members a “wonderful group to get to know.”
School Board members echoed that of him.
“I want to be sure to say thank you to tom for so much of your work on the board. You’ve been such a pleasure to work with. All the policies that you’ve contributed to and also all the discussions about helping our students, truly a pleasure to work with and some big shoes to fill,” Smithback-Travis said.
“It’s certainly been my pleasure,” Wright responded.
During his five-year stint on the board, Wright said he was most proud of the district for its creation of Koshkonong Trails charter school, the rise of the Gay Straight Alliance club at Cambridge High School, and the progress made on a possible performing arts center at CHS.
Wright waited to leave the board until after the Jan. 13 meeting, in order to vote in favor of the district setting a referendum to build and operate a performing arts center. He said it was because he believes in the need for the facility.
“I did want a unanimous vote,” Wright said.
