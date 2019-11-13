Seven members — four boys and three girls — of Deerfield/Cambridge claimed Capitol South Conference cross country honors for their performances this fall.
On the boys side, sophomore Zach Huffman and juniors Jack Nikolay and Austin Trewyn-Colvin earned first-team honors for their efforts during the 2019 Capitol South Conference Meet held Oct. 19 at Shepherds Meadow Golf Course in Poynette
Huffman covered the 5K course in 17 minutes, 4.68 seconds to finish second overall, Nikolay ran a 17:37.66 to place third, while Trewyn-Colvin finished fourth in 17:41.14.
D/C junior Mikhai Navarro earned second-team honors following a 12th-place finish (18:22.25).
For the Deerfield/Cambridge girls the trio of freshman Gillian Thompson and seniors Olivia Williams and Meghan Bolger were all second-team honorees.
Thompson finished 11th in 23:16.69, Williams was 12th in 23:31.89, and Bolger was third in 23:32.91.
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld teammates Samantha Herrling and Christian Patzka were named the Capitol South Girls and Boys Performers of the Year.
CAPITOL SOUTH CROSS COUNTRY
First Team — Boys
Runner School Yr.
Christian Patzka Wis. Heights/Barneveld Sr.
Zach Huffman D/C So.
Jack Nikolay D/C Jr.
Austin Trewyn-Colvin D/C Jr.
Adam Nelson NG/Monticello Sr.
Joe Quaglia NG/Monticello Jr.
Evan Guenther NG/Monticello So.
Second Team — Boys
Kobe Grossman Marshall Jr.
Ty Ready NG/Monticello Jr.
Conor McCoy NG/Monticello Jr.
Zach Bauman WH/Barneveld Sr.
Makhai Navarro D/C Jr.
Tom Nelson NG/Monticello Fr.
Braylon Hoesly NG/Monticello So.
BOYS
PERFORMER OF THE YEAR
Christian Patzka,
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld
First Team — Girls
Samantha Herrling WH/Barn. Fr.
Gianna Dugan Marshall Sr.
Christi Forman Waterloo Sr.
Annika Ziperski NG/Monticello Fr.
Kassidy Frame WH/Barneveld Sr.
Greine Simmert WH/Barneveld So.
Tenley Faber NG/Monticello Fr.
Second Team — Girls
Tayler Yapp Belleville Jr.
Dayna Karls New Glarus/Monticello So.
Molly Molencamp New Glarus/Monticello Sr.
Gillian Thompson D/C Fr.
Olivia Williams D/C Sr.
Meghan Bolger D/C Sr.
Whitney Disch NGMonticello Fr.
GIRLS
PERFORMER OF THE YEAR
Samantha Herrling,
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld
