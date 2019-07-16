The Deerfield School District has received $53,000 to spend on mental health services, that will be shared with Cambridge, thanks to a state grant.
Deerfield got a grant for school-based mental health services from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI).
Barb Callahan, Deerfield’s director of pupil services, announced the grant at the School Board meeting July 15.
The goal is to “find better ways to help children and families,” Callahan said.
“This will help us financially be able to do more,” she said. “We were really happy to be able to receive it.”
Possible uses for the grant include bringing in speakers, connecting students to local resources and supporting committees that address mental health. Callahan said funds will likely be used to train staff members.
DPI allows districts to apply as a consortium of school boards. Deerfield administrators applied jointly with Cambridge.
The Deerfield School District is the fiscal agent on the award, but whatever the grant pays for will serve both communities.
“We will share our resources and work together on trainings and such,” Callahan said in an email.
Administrators applied for the grant in May and were notified in June.
The DPI program awards between $10,000 and $75,000 per year to public schools in the state. The grant is funded for two years, on the biennial state budget cycle.
