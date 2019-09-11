CAMBRIDGE
Sat., Sept. 21: “Whoop It Up”
The “Whoop It Up” comedy night will be Sept. 21 at the Lake Ripley Country Club, W9575 U.S. Highway 12. The event will feature a buffet, raffles, silent auction, specials and entertainment from Pat McCurdy. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a buffet from 6-7 p.m. and a show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person, $250 for a table of ten. More information: HoopsClubCambridge@gmail.com.CAP Job
Opportunities
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is hiring lifeguards and an aid for the fall. More information: (608) 423-8108.
DEERFIELD
Thurs., Oct. 2: Transition Training
Deerfield High School is holding a training session for young adults and families Oct. 2 from 5:30-8:15 p.m. at 300 Simonson Blvd. The workshop discusses what transitioning to adult life might look like for young adults with disabilities. The session covers long-term planning, health care, resources and self-determination. The session is free, and includes a meal and resource binder. Registration due by Sept. 25. More information: (608) 265-8955.
