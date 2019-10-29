I’m re-learning to style my hair with a flip.
It’s apparently the thing again, last in vogue when our generation was roller skating to Kool & the Gang.
The tricky part has been retraining years of muscle memory, to use a different kind of hot wand.
Who would have thought that would be the hardest part?
Flipping has required a flip-flop away from an old way of doing things.
It’s admittedly been a struggle, but the alternative is to not evolve.
Increasingly, I’m not a fan of non-change.
I admire older friends and relatives who take a chance on hairstyles outside their high school box.
I admire older friends and relatives who embrace technology, sharing photos on cell phones and responding to texts from teenage grandchildren.
And I admire older people who read current books and try out new television programs and movies, who keep getting the newspapers and remain abreast of what’s affecting us locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.
It keeps you young. That, I’m finding, becomes important when you’re midway between old and… older.
I’m also not a fan of the mindset that a community needs to stay stuck in its past comfortable memories.
I want more for my community than that.
I want to see it flip, too.
Flipping is risky and requires you to embrace new tools and mindsets.
But if it gets you past a 1997 Rachel hairstyle, and you get to watch your community successfully move deeper into a new century, all is good.
