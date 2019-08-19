CAMBRIDGE
Cambridge offers a meal site for older adults at the Amundson Center, 200 Spring St. The meal site is offered year-round on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Home-delivered meals are available. $4 donation is suggested. For reservations, contact the McFarland Senior Outreach Department, (608) 838-7117, one business day prior to meal.
Friday, Aug. 23
Taco Pasta Casserole
Broccoli
Cauliflower
Pineapple
Blueberry Crisp
MO –Veggie Taco Past Casserole
NCS – SF Jell-o
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Tuna Casserole
Roasted Baby Carrots
Pickled beets
Banana
Lime Sherbet
MO – Hummus and Pita
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Friday, Aug. 30
Sloppy Joe
on WW Bun
Kidney Bean Salad
Mixed Vegetable
Banana
Frosted Strawberry Cake
MO – Chickpea Sloppy Joe
NCS – SF Cookie
Deerfield
The Deerfield Community Center’s senior citizen recreation program offers lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is BINGO. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot: 764-5935.
