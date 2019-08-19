CAMBRIDGE

Cambridge offers a meal site for older adults at the Amundson Center, 200 Spring St. The meal site is offered year-round on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Home-delivered meals are available. $4 donation is suggested. For reservations, contact the McFarland Senior Outreach Department, (608) 838-7117, one business day prior to meal.

Friday, Aug. 23

Taco Pasta Casserole

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Pineapple

Blueberry Crisp

MO –Veggie Taco Past Casserole

NCS – SF Jell-o

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Tuna Casserole

Roasted Baby Carrots

Pickled beets

Banana

Lime Sherbet

MO – Hummus and Pita

NCS – SF Ice Cream

Friday, Aug. 30

Sloppy Joe

on WW Bun

Kidney Bean Salad

Mixed Vegetable

Banana

Frosted Strawberry Cake

MO – Chickpea Sloppy Joe

NCS – SF Cookie

Deerfield

The Deerfield Community Center’s senior citizen recreation program offers lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is BINGO. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot: 764-5935.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.