Cambridge native Toni Clemens is readying a space at Galleria 214 in downtown Cambridge, for her new children’s boutique.
For now, until the coronavirus pandemic subsides, Little Joys Children’s Boutique has a website and social media presence.
This week, Clemens launched online sales for local pickup and nationwide delivery.
The Cambridge High School graduate, who has elementary school-aged children, has a nursing degree and continues to work as a nurse.
The new shop has been a long-time additional dream, she said.
“I’ve always kind of felt like I wanted to do something else on my own,” Clemens said.
She said her original plan was to open at Galleria 214 in May; whether that will happen on that timeline is unclear.
“I don’t know if we’re going to be (in the store) by May,” she said.
But there’s plenty available online.
In addition to unique and comfortable children’s clothing, she said the online offerings and eventually what will be sold at Galleria 214 will include gifts, games, toys and books “that spread joy.”
“I want to have items that are unique and fun. I’m all about trying to cheer people up and make people happy, and about giving gifts and doing things for others,” she said.
Clemens said she plans to carry fun school supplies and things that older children can come into the Galleria 214 shop to buy themselves, such as small pillows and other bedroom decor, jewelry, key chains, candy and non-toxic nail polish.
She said she hopes “kids who are a little older enjoy coming in with their friends.”
For families with younger children, she said she’s envisioning having toys, coloring sheets and other activities available to keep kids entertained “while parents are there shopping.”
