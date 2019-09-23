Each year, a chunk of my property tax bill – and yours -- funds public education statewide.
Out here on the rural Dane-Jefferson County line, we should want our tax dollars fund the best attainable public education for all Wisconsin students. The rest of the state should similarly want our children here in Cambridge and Deerfield to be learning and supported.
In the first language of my grandparents – raised in northeastern Wisconsin in a German-speaking home - eine Welt. We are all one world.
Supporting all students was the main message of the State of Education address delivered Sept. 19 by State Superintendent of Schools Carolyn Stanford Taylor. Stanford Taylor, Wisconsin’s first-ever African American superintendent, was appointed to the post in January.
I was encouraged by her focus on working for not just urban students, where her heart lies as a former longtime Madison teacher, but rather, more broadly for all children in the state.
Stanford Taylor, speaking in the state Capitol rotunda in Madison on Sept. 19, pointed to funding initiatives in the current biennial budget that she believes support students from a variety of backgrounds.
Funds for students of color who need more academic support to bridge the stubborn academic achievement gap between them and white students. Students with disabilities and of different genders. Students for whom English is a second language. Students who struggle with mental health issues. Students who need early childhood classes and families who need after school programs.
“Preparing each and every Wisconsin child for future success is the cornerstone of everything we do, said Stanford Taylor, the mother of five grown children who grew up in a large southern family of limited financial resources. She added that recent visits to schools across the state have left her feeling “more energized than ever to make a difference in the lives of all of our children.”
Rural schools, Stanford Taylor noted, have their own “unique challenges,” that include declining enrollment, higher than average special education enrollments and low family incomes.
“Investing in our rural schools is a critical component of our statewide equity strategy,” she said.
Public education, Stanford Taylor further said, is a “great equalizing force in our society and in our democracy. I will continue to fight for educational equality for all of our learners.”
That, in my book, means we all need to care that the Milwaukee public school district consistently scores below the state average.
And we all need care that our children our here on the rural Dane-Jefferson County line tested better than Milwaukee last year but not stellar. In both Deerfield and Cambridge, school children scored between 40 and 60 percent proficient in 2018-19 on the four above exams.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction recently announced, in fact, that only 40 percent of students in the state tested proficient or advanced in both math and English language arts in 2018-19 on a series of tests: the Forward Exam given in grades three through eight, the ACT Aspire given in grades nine and 10, ACT with writing in grade 11, and Dynamic Learning Maps (DLM) given to students with significant cognitive disabilities.
So, maybe we all have some work to do together.
Test scores, of course, are only part of the picture. They don’t necessarily reflect how children are -- or are not -- growing to be emotionally and socially secure, whole adult human beings.
Test scores don't necessarily reflect the hours teachers spend supporting children socially and emotionally to help them make it to adulthood. Teachers do that wherever their school lies geographically and socio-economically. Some challenges may be unique to urban, suburban and rural settings, but in the end, kids are kids.
And so, I was also encouraged by Stanford Taylor's message, that equipping teachers with the tools they need to teach is critical to children's success.
You can't do that without an adequate financial investment.
I am not generally a fan of school choice programs that allow families to enroll their children in a private school using public school voucher dollars. Generally, I think vouchers strip public schools of financial resources and result in the loss of families, leaving behind fewer families who care.
I will, however, be the last one to judge a parent whose child is in a failing public school, who has a good private school down the street, who opts to ask for a voucher to enroll there. They are tapping an available tool to do what they believe is best.
I think the better answer is improving public schools so that parents want to stay. Not by blindly throwing more money at them, although I support giving all schools enough money to operate well. Ultimately, we need to be sure we're using our available financial resources in the best, most efficient way. Hanging onto tax dollars, for instance, rather than passing them to private schools through vouchers. We have smart people in Wisconsin who should be able to figure out how to run our schools well with the money we have.
I am a fan of open enrollment, that allows families to enroll their children in a different public school district that may be doing things better. I think that concept is a good one – choice without stripping public schools financially.
What I see in Stanford, that I like, is that she appears to be a champion of public schools.
I hope she keeps her promise to drive initiatives that are good for all of our learners, that best use our tax dollars. For public school children in Milwaukee. Madison. Appleton. Eau Claire. Ladysmith. Mineral Point. Cambridge and Deerfield.
We should want all Wisconsin public schools to work. Not just where our own children are enrolled.
Eine Welt. One world.
The best, most effective caring flows all ways.
