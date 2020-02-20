The Fort Atkinson Regional Science Fair, Inc. offers a $1000 award to be made at the end of the academic year. The number of awards each year will be dependent upon community financial support for the Fort Atkinson Regional Science Fair and also the availability of qualified applicants. The awards will be payable to the recipient.
The purpose of this scholarship is to provide recognition and financial encouragement to a past participant in the Fort Atkinson Regional Science Fair who is planning to pursue a post high school course of study at an accredited academic institution in a recognized field of science.
To be eligible for this scholarship the student must have been an entrant in the Fort Atkinson Regional Science Fair at least once. Applicants must be graduating high school seniors.
The Fort Atkinson Science Fair, Inc., Board of Directors will review all applications. The applications will be reviewed and evaluated based on the following criteria:
• Academic achievement reflecting the challenge of the chosen program of study
• Extra-curricular and community activities
• Science-related activities, including personal projects, additional course work and/or independent study, participation in clubs or organizations, and other demonstrations of a commitment to their chosen field of study.
• Development of a career plan and chosen field of study
To apply for the scholarship go to the FASF website at fasciencefair.org and print out the application. The application deadline is April 15, 2020. More information about the scholarship is located there as well. Questions can be directed to Amy Lutzke at (920) 222-6832.
