David Elvin “Ole” Olson

David E. “Ole” Olson, age 82, passed away peacefully in the company of his family on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at his home in Deerfield. He was born on Aug. 29, 1937, in Madison, the son of Elvin Olson and Edna (Storlid) Olson. David was united in marriage to Janet Fronk on June 7, 1963.
David, who was 100 percent Norwegian, was an avid hunter and fisherman who worked hard and played just as hard. He grew up in the Cambridge area, and was a graduate of the 1955 class. He held a variety of jobs during his life, including U.S. Army MP, insurance investigator, line pole supervisor, Madison PD police officer, owner of Nora’s Bar in Deerfield, and working at Central Ceiling, as a bus driver, and as a municipal judge. He always had a story to tell or advice to give, whether solicited or not.
David leaves behind his wife, Janet; two daughters, Jeanne (Paul) Schneider of Neenah and Janice (Mike) Boutin of Omro; and a son, Ole (Renee) Olson of Lake Mills; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his best friend and partner in crime, Daniel Kalscheur; three sisters, Sylvia Casas, Sandy Bloomer and Carol Zoeller; and two brothers, Michael Olson and Jim Olson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Nancy.
His request is to be cremated with no service.
Dad, thank you for giving us your qualities of strength, respect, honor, being opinionated, and laughter. “Now it is your time to sleepy well.”
