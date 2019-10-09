The 2019 Homecoming Week for Deerfield High School and Cambridge High School is Oct. 6-12. Events coming up Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 10-12.
DEERFIELD
Thursday, Oct. 10
- Pep rally at Deerfield Elementary School
- with DHS students in band, cheer squad and athletics.
- Powder puff football: 6:30-9 p.m., DHS football stadium.
- Bonfire: 9-10 p.m., DHS Parking lot.
Friday, Oct. 11
- Lions Club chicken barbeque: 11 a.m., Fireman’s Park
- in downtown Deerfield.
- Float-building and volleyball for DHS students.
- Homecoming parade: 2 p.m., Main Street.
- Football game: 7 p.m., DHS football stadium.
Saturday, Oct. 12
- Homecoming dance: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., DHS.
CAMBRIDGE
Thursday, Oct. 10
- Skit Night: 7 p.m., Small Gym.
- Bonfire: After Skit Night, CHS.
- Dress-up day for students: Music genre
- (Ninth grade-rock, tenth-pop, eleventh-disco, twelfth-country).
Friday, Oct. 11
- Parade: 2:15 p.m., downtown Cambridge.
- Football game: 7 p.m., CHS Field.
- Dress-up day for students: Blue and white spirit day.
Saturday, Oct. 12
- Tear-down floats: 10 a.m.
- Homecoming Dance: 8 p.m., CHS. Court introductions at 8:30 p.m.
