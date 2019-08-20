Blue Jay Way
The Oakland Town Board’s letter appears to make some convincing arguments about the intergovernmental agreement concerning Blue Jay Way and other roads. However, they fail to mention the elephant in the room. Is their concern about the “spirit” of the agreement or the potential $800,00 reconstruction cost for the roads? They also neglect to provide a convincing argument for blindsiding the Village by filing for annexation with the State.
Hopefully, the State will deny the annexation request and advise the parties to continue negotiations in good faith.
-Richard Warnke, Cambridge
Lake Ripley monster
Shirley Teske’s column on The Lake Ripley monster caught my eye. In the 80s, I
also lived next Roger Kelly in the Sleepy Hollow Road neighborhood of Lake
Ripley. He related the same story to me several times. But we were usually
tossing back a cold one when stories tend to stray from fact. I called him
in more recent years to ask if he knew anything about the state record
largemouth bass caught on Ripley in 1940. I was writing an article about it.
He did give me a few facts about the story. But one fish story always leads
to another. He retold the story of seeing the monster. His description was
the same as the one he gave Shirley Teske, even that he was on a pontoon
boat. He watched for it but never saw it again. But who knows, it’s a very
deep lake.
- Jeff Veesenmeyer, Cambridge Historic School Museum
