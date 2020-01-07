EDGERTON — The Deerfield High School girls basketball team put its five-game winning streak on the line on Monday taking on Edgerton in non-conference play. And with a 43-37 victory, the Demons opened the 2020 portion of their schedule the same way they ended 2019.
“Edgerton’s record isn’t stellar but they play in a pretty tough conference (the Rock Valley) so there’s a certain amount of physicality that comes with that,” said Demons head coach Don Schindler. “We got out of the gate and kind of match (that physicality), so I was proud of the girls for that considering that we have so many young kids on the floor.”
“We slowly figured out the temp that they wanted to play.”
Deerfield (7-3) led by just a basket at the half, 20-18.
Leading the way for the Demons was Moli Haak with 12 points, while the freshman forward added four rebounds. Sophomore guard Breanna Ezzell and freshman guard Steffi Siewert each added eight points, while junior forward Hailey Eickhoff chipped in six.
Freshman forward Grace Brattlie led Deerfield with seven rebounds while Ezzell had a team-high four steals.
“It was a good step for us maturity-wise because there was that additional physicality that in the past in earlier games against Belleville and Lake Mills we didn’t do as well; we seemed to have learned a little bit from that, so hopefully that will prepare us for when we play Palmyra Thursday,” Schindler said.
UP NEXT
The win sets up Thursday’s battle for the Trailways South Conference lead as the Demons and Palmyra-Eagle both possess 4-0 records in league play.
“They like to run up and down the floor, but I feel we have the type of squad that should do pretty well against that,” said Schindler.
Tipoff at PEHS is 7:15 p.m.
The Lady Demons also play Monday and Tuesday, hosting Shullsburg on Monday in non-conference play before taking on Abundant Life/St. Ambrose in TSC play Tuesday.
Both games tip of f at 7:15 p.m. as well.
DEERFIELD 43, EDGERTON 37
Deerfield 20 23 — 43
Edgerton 18 19 — 37
Deerfield (fg-ft-pts) — Winger 1-0-2 Eickhoff 3-0-6, Ezzell 3-2-8, Siewert 4-2-11, Brattlie 1-0-2 Haak 3-4-10 Fischer 1-2-4. Totals — 16 10-27 43.
Edgerton — Rebman 2-1-5, Gunderson 7-8-23, Schuman 3-1-8, Fox 0-1-1. Totals — 12 11-18 37.
3-point goals — D 1 (Siewert) 1 E 2 (Gunderson 1, Schuman 1). Total fouls — D 19, E 20. Fouled out — Rebman.
