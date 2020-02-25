The local group studying a possible schools operating referendum in Deerfield is learning more about the district’s facility needs.
The district created a Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC), a group of eleven members, in November. Its stated purpose includes creating a community survey related to school district future planning and making recommendations to the board.
Members of the committee, school administrators and a few community members took a walking tour of both Deerfield school buildings on Feb. 19. The tour was meant to give community members a sense of the needs in both buildings, future renovations that may be coming up, as context for their referendum investigation.
The School District has hired BlowfisHArchitects (BHA), of Ripon, to do a survey of district buildings at a cost of $9,800. The 60-day study will identify future projects for the district to take on.
The district is still waiting for the results of that survey, but administrators have identified areas in both buildings that need attention.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen said that Deerfield High School was constructed in 1966, with wings being added on and renovated in 1978, 1997, 2003, 2014 and 2016. Recent projects have included updating gym lighting and redoing the middle school wing.
One of the biggest issues in the high school, Jensen said, is damage to walls installed in the 1978 addition toward the back of the school. When the music wing, IMC and art classrooms were constructed, contractors used demountable walls, or thinner moveable walls often used in modular buildings. Those walls are beaten up, and not patchable, Jensen said.
Other needs included flooring issues in the high school, with original 1966 asbestos tiles chipping that can’t be repaired, and carpeting wearing out.
A statement from the CAC also said that old classrooms have been converted into maintenance rooms, storage spaces and a Mac computer lab, but may not be well-suited for those functions.
“We have to keep going with (Deerfield High School),” Jensen said. “We’ve made some really great strides, without a doubt, and improved so many spaces up there. But there’s about half of that...structure that needs to be rethought.”
Deerfield Elementary School was built in 2003, and opened in 2004.
Because the building is 16 years old, Jensen said the district needs to start planning for the eventual replacement of big-ticket items like the roof, and HVAC systems.
“It’s really to say, what do we project the useful life to be, and...how do we plan for that going forward?” Jensen said.
The school’s floors, Jensen said, have also experienced major wear and tear.
Deerfield Elementary School Principal Melinda Kamrath did say during the tour that the school still has open classrooms and room to grow.
The school district is eyeing a new operational referendum to replace funding that has been coming in annually through a 2016 referendum. That referendum is expiring at the end of the current fiscal year.
