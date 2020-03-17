I was the director of drama, teaching in a high school English department for 11 years, holding a masters degree in theatre and English.
I developed courses in the English department in acting and drama, where students read and rehearsed/performed scenes and plays for classes, events and assemblies.
We staged two full plays/musicals a year, with art and music department involvement in scenery and orchestra.
We participated in Wisconsin high school One-Act Play contest and won top state awards in production, directing and acting consistently.
The music department had jazz band, pep band, marching band, show choir competition, and concerts large and small. The art department galleried work in libraries, school areas, community venues. Many students went on to careers in teaching, professional theatre, music and art. There were assemblies, guest lecturers, pep rallies and group instruction. The elementary and middle schools developed programs to gain a love for the arts.
Did our school have a 500-seat auditorium for all of this? No, it was a “gymnatorium”, just like Cambridge, shared with indoor athletes. We all made use of larger classrooms for some rehearsals, practices, small performance or athletic training. Occasionally, a PE class was cancelled for “gymnatorium” set-up or we swept the stage and helped clear equipment for rehearsal. We all worked together and it worked!
The point is: A $9.9 million facility is a want, not a need to support education in Cambridge. “Lack of a performing arts facility limits the educational and extracurricular programming the district is able to offer students” and “A PAC would allow the District to expand its performing arts curriculum” is disproven as necessary throughout the state. “You owe it to the students” and “They deserve it” and “Don’t deny them," should not be applied to a PAC, but applied to a quality curriculum and education, which can be done without a $9.9 million price tag with an ongoing cost affecting all tax payers.
Cambridge has future needs yet to be realized: EMS/Fire Department, water issues, street/road maintenance, repairing the roof/locker rooms of 1906 gym that's on the National Registry, and unknowns. Wisconsin currently has the fifth-highest property taxes in U.S., according to a recent local television news report.
For the wants, private funding and grants may be the answer for those who feel a PAC can support itself.
- Virginia Newcomb, Cambridge
A Cambridge High School Graduate
