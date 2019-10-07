CAMBRIDGE
Cambridge offers a meal site for older adults at the Amundson Center, 200 Spring St. The meal site is offered year-round on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Home-delivered meals are available. $4 donation is suggested. For reservations, contact the McFarland Senior Outreach Department, (608) 838-7117, one business day prior to meal.
Friday, Oct. 1
Chicken Macaroni Salad
Green Beans
Glazed Diced Carrots
Pears
Apple Sauce Bar
MO – Mac and Cheese
NCS – Spiced Apple
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Brat
White bun
Mustard
Stewed Tomatoes
NAS – 3 tomato wedges
Mixed Green Salad
Dressing
Fruit Cocktail
Butterscotch Swirl Ice Cream
MO – Veggie Dog
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Friday, Oct. 18
Italian Lasagna
Green Beans
Toss Salad
Dressing
Breadstick/Butter
Cinnamon Apples
Brownie
MO – Veggie Lasagna
NCS - SF Cookies
Friday, Oct. 18 Salad Option
Beef Taco Salad: Shredded lettuce topped with seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes, cheese, salsa, black olives, sour cream and tortilla strips. Dressing: None Meal items to be served with this: Breadstick, butter, cinnamon apples, brownie
DEERFIELD
The Deerfield Community Center’s senior citizen recreation program offers lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is BINGO. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot: 764-5935.
