CAMBRIDGE

Cambridge offers a meal site for older adults at the Amundson Center, 200 Spring St. The meal site is offered year-round on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Home-delivered meals are available. $4 donation is suggested. For reservations, contact the McFarland Senior Outreach Department, (608) 838-7117, one business day prior to meal.

Friday, Oct. 1

Chicken Macaroni Salad

Green Beans

Glazed Diced Carrots

Pears

Apple Sauce Bar

MO – Mac and Cheese

NCS – Spiced Apple

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Brat

White bun

Mustard

Stewed Tomatoes

NAS – 3 tomato wedges

Mixed Green Salad

Dressing

Fruit Cocktail

Butterscotch Swirl Ice Cream

MO – Veggie Dog

NCS – SF Ice Cream

Friday, Oct. 18

Italian Lasagna

Green Beans

Toss Salad

Dressing

Breadstick/Butter

Cinnamon Apples

Brownie

MO – Veggie Lasagna

NCS - SF Cookies

Friday, Oct. 18 Salad Option

Beef Taco Salad: Shredded lettuce topped with seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes, cheese, salsa, black olives, sour cream and tortilla strips. Dressing: None Meal items to be served with this: Breadstick, butter, cinnamon apples, brownie

DEERFIELD

The Deerfield Community Center’s senior citizen recreation program offers lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is BINGO. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot: 764-5935.

