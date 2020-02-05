Thurs., Feb. 6
1.Soft Taco, Fiesta Beans, Corn, Warm Cinnamon Apples
2.Pizza Line
3.Cuban Pork Sandwich
Fri., Feb. 7
1.Burrito Boat, Fiesta Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Corn, Peaches
2.Pizza Line
3.Popcorn Chicken
Mon., Feb. 10
1.Cheese Omelet, Jones Sausage Links, Cinnamon Roll, Hashbrowns, OJ
2.Pizza Line
3.Chicken Patty Sandwich
Tues., Feb. 11
1.Hamburger/Cheeseburger, French Fries, Baked Beans, Peaches
2.Pizza Line
3.Beef and Cheese Burrito
Wed., Feb. 12
1.Chicken Patty Sandwich, Fries, Mango Applesauce
2.Pizza Line
3.Hot Dog
Thurs., Feb. 13
1.Nachos, Refined Beans, Warm Cinnamon Apples
2.Pizza Line
3.Chicken Strips
