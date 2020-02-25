PARDEEVILLE — The Deerfield girls basketball team finished its regular season with a 45-41 non-conference loss at Pardeeville on Feb. 18.
The Demons (16-6 overall), who won their first Trailways South Conference in eight years, saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end.
“It was a setback but also a good test for us because it will prepare us for what is ahead of us in the playoffs,” said Demons head coach Don Schindler. “Our kids are wide open to the challenge.”
The Bulldogs (11-11) held Deerfield to just six first-half baskets while taking a 22-16 lead into the halftime break.
Deerfield rallied in the second half but came up short as poor free-throw shooting played a role. The Demons shot just 23 percent (4-for-17) at the charity stripe.
Freshman Steffi Siewert scored a game-high 14 points, but no other Deerfield player reached double digits. Freshman Moli Haak added nine.
Callie Brouette (12) and Aspen Klubertanz (11) led the Bulldogs in scoring.
UP NEXT
Seeded third the Demons will face the winner of No. 5 Horicon and No. 12 Johnson Creek in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal Friday. The winner advances to Saturday’s regional championship to be played at the highest remaining seed.
“We have a lot of young kids that are excited to play in the tournament,” Schindler said.
All WIAA tipoffs are 7 p.m.
PARDEEVILLE 45
DEERFIELD 41
Deerfield 16 25 — 41
Pardeeville 22 23 — 45
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Winger 1 0-0 2, Eickhoff 2 0-0 4, Ezzell 2 0-2 5, Siewert 5 3-6 14, Brattlie 1 0-0 3, Haak 4 1-7 9, Fischer 2 0-2 4. Totals — 17 4-17 41.
Pardeeville — Lynch 1 0-0 2, Brouette 5 2-5 12, Guenther 2 1-3 6, Johnson 3 0-0 6, Ott 2 2-2 6, Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Klubertanz 4 3-6 11. Totals — 18 8-16 45.
3-point goals — D 3 (Ezzell 1, Siewert 1, Brattlie 1), P 1 (Guenther 1). Total fouls — D 17, P 14. Fouled out — Johnson.
