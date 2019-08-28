The state of Wisconsin approved the Town of Oakland’s petition to annex three town roads into the Village of Cambridge.
The Wisconsin Department of Administration announced the approval in a letter received Aug. 26, according to a press release from the Town of Oakland.
The Town of Oakland filed the petition July 30, attempting to annex Blue Jay Way, North Street and Potters Road, three streets near Cambridge High School, to the Village of Cambridge.
This comes after a long-running conversation regarding who is responsible for keeping up the roads, most recently discussed at a July 31 joint town-village meeting that ended in deadlock when the Town of Oakland announced the petition had been filed. The letter from the state cited quality of services and homogeneity of petitioned territory as reasons for approving the annexation.
The Town and the village made an intergovernmental agreement in 2006 saying the village will maintain portions of the three streets. In return, the town would share about $1,800 a year in state road aids.
“The town is hopeful that the town and the village can now move forward from this point,” read the press release from the Town of Oakland.
“Because the Village has been maintaining these annexation road segments since 2006, the Department cannot find that the Town clearly could provide better services to these road segments than the Village can. Therefore the finding that the Village can provide needed services and that the annexation areas are compact and homogenous to the Village, the Department must find that this proposed annexation to be in the public interest,” the letter from the state said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.