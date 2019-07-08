Cambridge

Cambridge’s senior meal program is served Tuesdays and Fridays at noon at the Amundson Center 200 Spring Street. Transportation is available by request and reservations for meals are required. Reservations are taken at 838-7117.

Friday, July 12

Pork Loin in Gravy

Mashed Potatoes

Garden Blend Vegetables

WW Bread/Butter

Mandarin Oranges

Butterscotch Pudding

MO – Tomato/Cheese Sandwich

NCS – SF Pudding

Tuesday, July 16

Italian Sausage – 1 ea.

on White Bun

Oven Roasted Potatoes

Green beans

Orange

Strawberry Ice Cream Cup

MO – Veggie Burger

NCS – SF Ice Cream

Friday, July 19

Baked Chicken on the bone

Potato Salad

Stewed Tomatoes

Bread Stick/Butter

Melon Mix

Cherry topped Cheesecake (no bake)

MO – Veggie Wrap

NCS – spiced apples

Deerfield

The Deerfield Community Center’s senior citizen recreation program offers lunch and social time Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at DCC, 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is BINGO and cards. Cost is a $5 suggested donation. Call DCC at 764-5935 to reserve a spot.

