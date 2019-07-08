Cambridge
Cambridge’s senior meal program is served Tuesdays and Fridays at noon at the Amundson Center 200 Spring Street. Transportation is available by request and reservations for meals are required. Reservations are taken at 838-7117.
Friday, July 12
Pork Loin in Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Garden Blend Vegetables
WW Bread/Butter
Mandarin Oranges
Butterscotch Pudding
MO – Tomato/Cheese Sandwich
NCS – SF Pudding
Tuesday, July 16
Italian Sausage – 1 ea.
on White Bun
Oven Roasted Potatoes
Green beans
Orange
Strawberry Ice Cream Cup
MO – Veggie Burger
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Friday, July 19
Baked Chicken on the bone
Potato Salad
Stewed Tomatoes
Bread Stick/Butter
Melon Mix
Cherry topped Cheesecake (no bake)
MO – Veggie Wrap
NCS – spiced apples
Deerfield
The Deerfield Community Center’s senior citizen recreation program offers lunch and social time Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at DCC, 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is BINGO and cards. Cost is a $5 suggested donation. Call DCC at 764-5935 to reserve a spot.
