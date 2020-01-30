NEW GLARUS — Sophomore Mayah Holzhueter scored 13 points in each half for Cambridge as the Blue Jays hung on for a 47-42 victory over New Glarus in a Capitol South girls basketball game on Tuesday night.
Holzhueter made 8 of her 10 free throws and nine field goals. Taylor Stenklyft made the only 3-pointer of the evening for Cambridge and finished with eight points.
Jaylynn Benson scored 19 points to pace New Glarus (8-6, 2-3) which has scored 53.4 points per game despite scoring 12 points in the first half Tuesday.
Cambridge (7-8, 3-2 Capitol South) will begin the second half of the Capitol South schedule on the road Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Waterloo.
CAMBRIDGE 47, NEW GLARUS 42
Cambridge 22 25 — 47
New Glarus 12 30 — 42
Cambridge (fg ftm-fta pts) — Korth 1 3-7 5, Holzhueter 9 8-10 26, Stenklyft 3 1-2 8, Williams 2 3-7 7, Bolger 0 1-4 1. Totals — 15 16-30 47.
New Glarus — L. Himmelmann 1 6-10 8, Halens 3 0-0 8, Benson 4 10-14 19, Marty 3 0-0 7.
3-point goals — C (Stenklyft) 1, NG (Klosterman-Havens) 1. Total fouls — C 11, NG 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.